A little more than 2,200 miles away, Gary Weaver chuckled into the phone.
His football career has long since been over, but the former NFL player didn’t mind taking the time to regale some of his stories that took him to various stops across the country.
There were the days at Florence’s Bradshaw High when the school was starting to integrate to stops at a junior college in Colorado and then Fresno State from Oakland to Green Bay, Wisconsin, and back to the Bay Area. They were stories of adapting and growing, trials and successes. There were even a few jokes thrown in, too.
“I was OK at football back then,” Weaver, 74, said sheepishly. “Well, I guess a little better than OK because I ended up playing in the National Football League.”
On May 5, Weaver will be among the newest inductees into the Burrell-Slater Athletic Hall of Fame. Lock Beachum, Isaiah Coffey, Charles Liner, William Lee Simpson and the 1955-56 boys basketball team will be the other honorees at the Burrell-Slater Community Education Center.
In a way, it’s a full-circle moment for a journey that started with some courage.
Slated to go to Burrell-Slater High School, Weaver opted instead to attend Bradshaw when segregation was ordered statewide. Bradshaw, he said, was right in his “backyard.” But when it came time to sign up for the school’s football team, Weaver began to have second thoughts on how he would be received. The car used to get there sat parked for some time.
“Me and another guy went to Bradshaw and sat around the corner, and waited and waited and waited,” Weaver said. “We were scared to introduce ourselves to the coach that we wanted to play football. We sat in that car for what seemed like five years.”
Weaver and his friend caught the coach just as he was getting ready to leave, and the three went back into the school to sign up. The pair were at practice the next day. There were some ups and downs along the way, but Weaver said his time at Bradshaw wasn’t overly difficult. He graduated in 1968.
Soon, it was time to head to Colorado Springs to join his mother and siblings who had moved earlier in the year. The desire to play football, however, was still there and decided it was worth it to check out Trinidad Junior College.
The only issue?
Weaver hadn’t been recruited. He walked onto the field, told the coach he wanted to play and was given directions to the equipment room to get the necessary practice gear. He was at practice later that day, no physical or anything.
Weaver, though, wanted to make a name for himself. So when he lined up for a blocking drill, he asked for “the meanest guy the team had to offer.” Soon, the other player got cursed out. Weaver, despite being new to the position, became an All-American at guard.
“You couldn’t do that today,” Weaver laughed. “But I beat him and the coach goes to the other player, ‘I thought you could block? You just got your butt beat by someone who just walked out here.’”
Weaver moved on to Fresno State, where he switched positions again to linebacker and was a third-team All-American there. It was enough for NFL teams to take notice and the Oakland Raiders selected him in the seventh round in 1973.
But in his two years with the Raiders, Weaver found himself stuck behind former AFL All-Stars and Pro Bowlers Phil Villapiano and Dan Conners. After training camp in 1975, Weaver was cut.
Title Town awaited.
“I got a phone call from Green Bay and I was like, ‘I don’t want to go to Green Bay,’” Weaver said with a laugh. “But at the end of the day, I didn’t have a job, so I said, ‘Wait a minute, I better get my butt to Green Bay.’”
Weaver was cut on a Tuesday and arrived in Green Bay that Saturday. He spent five more seasons with the Packers and became a starter. The team split its home games between Green Bay and Milwaukee back then. But it didn’t take him long to appreciate the smallest city to host an NFL franchise.
“The people in Green Bay know football,” Weaver said. “Doesn’t matter if you’re a man or woman, old or young.”
Weaver retired from the NFL after the 1979 season and moved back to the Bay Area. He coached at five high schools, helped run the local chapter for NFL Alumni and supports various causes for children. He likes to throw a joke out there every now and again, too.
The former linebacker plans to be back in Florence for the Hall of Fame ceremony. A way to come back to where his journey started. Full circle.
“It'll be nice to come back,” Weaver said.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.