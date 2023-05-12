Maci Birdyshaw and Taylor Brown each held an end of the small purple sticker delicately, making sure to take extra care to get it to its proper destination.
And then, as they moved it slowly to the board along a fence, the sticker began to drift on a slight slant.
“Crooked,” shouted the group of North Alabama softball players surrounding a copy of the ASUN tournament bracket.
It didn’t matter. Not once Georgia Land slapped it into place, a move that sent the Lions into a frenzy Friday afternoon and caused the emptying of a few water bottles.
“I still don’t know if it’s set in,” Birdyshaw said after UNA beat second-seeded Liberty 3-1 in 10 innings in the winner’s bracket final in DeLand, Florida. “It feels unreal.”
Oh, but it is.
The Lions (34-14-1), one of the last teams to qualify for the conference tournament, have a shot at winning the title — and they’re in the driver’s seat. The championship is set for noon Saturday. A second game, if necessary, would follow.
And a win would certainly be sweet.
The softball team is the third UNA sports program to play for a conference title since the school moved to Division I. Soccer and men’s basketball did so in 2018 and 2020-21, respectively. But neither of those two managed to bring home a trophy. Soccer fell to Lipscomb 3-2 and men’s basketball 79-75 to Liberty.
A win would mean UNA’s first appearance in an NCAA Division I tournament.
“The journey for this year, the ups and downs, I mean, there was a point where it was win or we’re not even getting in the tournament,” coach Ashley Cozart said. “This has been a really unique journey. And I think it would be a really cool story to win a conference championship in our first year after the transition.
“We’ve had some really good teams in the past, but this team just has this mentality.”
To put in perspective, the Lions didn’t even clinch a spot in the ASUN tournament until its final regular-season game, which finally pushed them over the .500 mark in league play. All four of their tournament games have been decided by two runs or less, including a win-or-go-home play-in game and two that went to extra innings.
There were certain points Friday that were anything but relaxing that even sent superstitious UNA into a little bit of overdrive. Players and coaches had certain places they were allowed to stand, softballs tapped a certain way, even determining who had to temporarily vacate the dugout during a hopeful rally.
Whatever works, right?
It wasn’t until Liberty second baseman Savannah Woodard botched a Land ground ball to allow two runs to score in the top of 10th that the Lions had a little bit of room to work with. The Flames had tied the game in the sixth on a Rachel Roupe homer.
Birdyshaw (13-6) threw 4⅔ innings of relief and gave up two hits. Elena Escobar got the start and struck out seven. Sidney Bevis provided UNA’s other run on a third-inning single.
“When Georgia hit the go-ahead runs in, that’s when I knew (we would win),” Birdyshaw said. “Even if it had just been one, I knew we had it in the bag.”
And UNA might not be playing for a conference title without Land or Bevis or Escobar or Haven Kirby or a number of other players, especially not without Birdyshaw.
The senior has appeared in all four games — 18 total innings and 292 pitches — and picked up three wins. She has a 12-inning scoreless streak, including Thursday’s four-hitter to help the Lions knock off top-seeded Central Arkansas and send the Bears to the loser’s bracket.
“Maci is so gritty and tough,” Cozart said. “She wants the ball. The kid, I know, is exhausted, and you would never even see it. She would offer to throw 100 innings if you let her. She’s a senior that’s not ready to give it up yet. She’s really given her heart and soul to this program.”
Perhaps some more games would be nice — for everyone.
“The feeling of even making it to the conference championship game is huge for us,” Birdyshaw said. “This is our first year of being able to go to an NCAA tournament, so to win a conference championship, that means one regional game at least.
“And that’s every girl’s dream when you start playing to get there.”
One more game — and sticker — to go. Batter up.
