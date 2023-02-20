HANCEVILLE — Brian Pounders figured the proposition was worth a try — if Warrick Mastin was available.
How would the former North Alabama basketball player like to join Pounders’ Deshler team for practice?
The goal? For Mastin, who played for the Lions from 2010-12 and whose brother had previously served on Pounders’ staff, to simulate West Morgan’s 6-foot-6 standout Carson Muse. It was an intriguing proposal. So, during a few days last week, Mastin was in Tuscumbia playing against the Tigers’ starting five.
“He’s in his late 20s and he’s still got the hops,” Pounders said. “He’s tall and physical. I just think he’s better than a 10th-grader or a ninth-grader trying to simulate Muse and it really paid off.”
It was hard to argue with Pounders after Monday’s 69-53 win over the Rebels in the Class 4A Northwest Regional semifinals. Muse finished with 16 points on 5-of-14 shooting, including 3-of-8 from beyond the arc.
It sets up Deshler (27-5) vs. Westminster-Huntsville (27-3), the top-ranked team in the class, at 10:45 a.m. Thursday. The Wildcats are coming off a 66-49 win over Haleyville earlier in the day.
Perhaps Mastin might be making a reappearance between now and then, this time simulating the 6-foot-6 Chase McCarty.
“(Mastin) helped us a lot because he’s probably the best player in the Shoals right now,” Dadrian Sanders said. “Regardless of age.”
It showed. The Tigers were never really challenged by West Morgan (23-7). From the start of the second quarter, the Rebels only managed to cut Deshler’s lead to single digits three times.
Jalen Fletcher added 13 points and Byron Parrish 11 for West Morgan.
And while Muse was being kept in check, KJ Anderson put on quite a performance of his own, especially in the second half. The senior tallied 24 of his 27 points after halftime. He was 12-of-16 from the field. Sanders finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds.
“I feel like I had to turn it on,” Anderson of the differences in halves. “If I play good, then the team plays good. And when the team plays good and we’re on the same page, we can be tough for anybody.”
Pounders joked afterward that Anderson is a guard of few words. A man who likes to keep responses short and sweet.
Hey, the Tigers aren’t looking for a long-winded response, anyway. At this point, it’s just about collecting wins, however necessary.
And sometimes, that means calling in some extra help.
“You can always get better,” Sanders said.
