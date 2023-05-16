OXFORD — Josh Cooper didn’t have to think for long. He hardly remembers a time his seniors weren’t playing sports for Waterloo. Gracie Sharp and Serinity Sisk in particular are longtime varsity volleyball, basketball and softball players.
So yes, at this point, it’s difficult to think about Waterloo without thinking of those names, which seemed to constantly rep the green-and-white W. After a 3-1 loss to Skyline in the Class 1A state tournament Tuesday night, those days came to an end.
“When you think of Waterloo softball, these seniors are who you picture,” said Cooper, Waterloo’s softball coach. “This group has been on the softball field for a long time for Waterloo.”
They’ve also often been on the court. With the state tournament this week, their games were numbered no matter how far the Cougars made it. There’s rarely been a moment over the past five years — including playing varsity sports as an eighth-grader — those players weren’t in a game, workout or practice.
“It really hurts my heart,” said Sharp of wearing a Waterloo uniform for the final time. “Like I want to cry. … It’s mostly losing the girls as a team. It’s not just like a team, it’s a family.”
Added Sisk: “I wanna cry really bad. But I’m trying to hold it all in until after our games are over.”
Nobody would blame them for getting emotional. After all, it’s gonna be quite the change once the softball season ends.
Waterloo won its opening game of the state tournament 3-0 over Verbena. Its second game was a 10-0 loss with a four-hour weather delay in the fifth inning.
“It’s gonna be weird not having any practices this summer,” said Sisk, who plays shortstop. “Or like workouts or anything.
On the other hand, that could be a welcomed change in some aspects. The senior duo said they would often wake up at 5 or 6 a.m. for a typical workout. A “good day,” Sisk said, would be getting up at 8 a.m., perhaps saved only for rare weekends without tournaments.
Anna Scott drove in two runs in the win against Verbena, while Sharp pitched a shutout with 10 strikeouts for the Cougars (26-13-1). They went hitless in the 6-inning loss to the Bears.
The group has reached back-to-back state tournaments and won the North Regional this season. So there’s plenty for them, along with the coaches and fans, to remember.
“We’ve got five seniors: Serinity Sisk, Gracie Sharp, Anna Scott, Hanna Crider and Hannah Bond,” Cooper said. “All of them have been multiple-sport athletes, playing two sports, sometimes three sports.
“They’ve just had a tremendous softball career here at Waterloo.”
That’s the nature of small schools. The constant grind for Sisk and Sharp might have left a few physical marks to go along with the memories.
“A lot of bruises,” Sisk laughed.
“Blood, sweat and tears,” Sharp added.
They agree that softball is their favorite sport. The success over the past two seasons definitely helps that. Winning the regional and then a state game this year are things to remember, although Sisk’s favorite parts of softball games are off the field.
“Definitely the dugout (I’ll remember most),” Sisk said. “The cheering, the laughing, the dancing. We have some crazy dance moves in the dugout.”
