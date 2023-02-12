North Alabama coach Tony Pujol helped deliver some pizzas to the student section before Saturday’s game against Lipscomb.
As it turns out, those students were treated to dinner and a show courtesy of KJ Johnson and company.
Johnson scored a game-high 22 points against his former team, while Jacari Lane added 19 and Daniel Ortiz 17 to lead the Lions to a 80-70 home win on Saturday.
"It was extra motivation," Johnson said. "But from the start I just wanted to win. I didn't care how well I played."
Johnson transferred from Lipscomb last winter, citing a better fit in playing style. The junior shot 7-of-15 on Saturday, including 8-of-9 from the free throw line. The 22 points tied a season high. His season high last year was 16.
"It meant a lot to me, but it meant a lot to the team, too," Johnson said. "It was a statement win for us. We started off conference a little slow, but we stuck through it all and that's what makes it so special."
The victory snapped UNA’s three-game losing streak against the Bisons (16-11, 8-6 ASUN) and gave the Lions their seventh win in their last 10 games. Should UNA (16-11, 8-6) win two of its final four conference games, it would also secure the team’s first winning regular-season ASUN record. The Lions’ best league mark was 8-8 in 2019-2020.
Jacob Ognacevic led Lipscomb with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Trae Benham added 11 points and Will Pruitt 10. Ahsan Asadullah, who had averaged 21 points and 9.7 rebounds in the Bisons’ previous three games against UNA, finished with just eight points and four boards.
"The guys were really motivated for this one," Pujol said. "Talking to our guys about making sure their energy and effort and their trust for one another had to shine out here tonight. Our guys are just having a good time out there tonight. Right now they are playing well and playing together. That's the part I am truly enjoying."
The Lions finished 30-of-61 from the field and attempted just 13 3-pointers, including three in the second half. They made three overall, but outscored Lipscomb 46-34 in the paint.
The Bisons shot 26-of-58 and were just 6-for-20 from beyond the arc.
UNA never trailed after the 9:01 mark of the first half. A Johnson layup made the score 19-18 and his and-1 free throw tied the game. It was part of a 15-2 run for the Lions, who led by four at the break and led by as many as 17 in the second half.
"I asked coaches whose ball is it (to start the second half), they said it is theirs," Pujol said. "I said, great, we'll start with a kill and sure enough, we got three consecutive stops. I already knew right then and there where their minds were.
"(Lipscomb) is a team, if you look at their numbers, they are really, really good and our guys did a tremendous job on the defensive end."
UNA begins a two-game road trip through Kentucky with a matchup at Bellarmine on Thursday and a meeting at Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.
