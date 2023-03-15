FLORENCE — KJ Johnson spent portions of Sunday’s practice running sprints on the sideline, while his teammates scrimmaged.
Amid a few jokes about what time his track meet was, the North Alabama point guard was doing a mini stress test on his left ankle. It passed after a few trips up and back. Johnson didn’t have any kind of restrictions Monday or Tuesday.
“It’s getting a lot better,” Johnson said. “I’ve been getting a lot of treatment and therapy.”
That’s good news for the Lions (18-14), who are set to play at noon Saturday against WAC runner-up Southern Utah (22-12) in the College Basketball Invitational in Daytona Beach, Florida. It will be the program’s first Division I postseason tournament.
Johnson injured his ankle after landing awkwardly in UNA’s overtime win at Eastern Kentucky on Feb. 18, although he admitted it was more of a reaggravation from last season when he was at Lipscomb. But it caused Johnson to miss the Lions’ next two games against Kennesaw State — the No. 1 team in the ASUN and eventual conference tournament champion — and Jacksonville State.
UNA, which had won five straight and needed the two victories to secure a home game in the ASUN tournament, lost both. It meant the No. 6 seed for the Lions and another trip to Eastern Kentucky.
UNA wasn’t as fortunate the second time. The Lions lost 73-48.
“It was pretty off,” Johnson said of his ankle during the second Eastern Kentucky game. “But I wanted to go out there and give it my all for my team. We came up short, but I was trying to give it everything I got.”
UNA shot a season-worst 29% from the field that night, including just 22% from 3-point range. Johnson didn’t make a field goal, while his five points and 22 minutes were season lows against Division I opponents.
In other words, a healthy — or mostly healthy — Johnson means a better Lions team.
“He’s a great floor general for us,” forward Dallas Howell said. “He gets us in order a lot, so when he’s off, it’s counting on other guys to step up and help take control of the offense. We’re working on that for sure, that worst-case scenario. But when KJ’s out there, it’s definitely a lot easier with the flow of the team.”
That’s the goal for Saturday.
And those sprints? Those can be saved from when he has the ball in his hands. It tends to work out better for the Lions when he does.
“I think what he brings to the team is a sense of calm,” coach Tony Pujol said. “His experience playing at this level is something this team benefits from, especially guys like Jacari Lane and Daniel Ortiz. I think KJ and Daniel feed off each other.
“… I call him the glue of the team. He keeps everything in order.”
