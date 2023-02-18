The last time the North Alabama men’s basketball team reached the 20-win mark, the Lions were still competing in Division II in the Gulf South Conference.
East Tennessee State, Mercer, Northern Kentucky and South Carolina-Upstate had yet to depart the ASUN for other conferences.
That was 2013-14.
Nine seasons later, UNA has a chance to get back to that mark — before the ASUN tournament — should it win its final two regular-season games.
KJ Johnson scored a career-high 31 and Daniel Ortiz added 20 to lead the Lions to a 98-93 overtime win at Eastern Kentucky on Thursday and secure one of the 10 spots in the upcoming league tournament.
Johnson’s previous career high was 25, which he accomplished twice at Lipscomb. He did that against Xavier in November 2019 and against Freed-Hardman in December 2020.
“This was a championship-caliber game and our guys were put to the test, and they finished,” said UNA coach Tony Pujol, whose team has won nine of its last 10.
The win sets up a home matchup with Kennesaw State, which is tied atop the conference standings with Liberty, on Wednesday. The Lions (18-11, 10-6) then face Jacksonville State in the regular-season finale on Friday.
UNA currently sits in fifth in the ASUN standings. Eastern Kentucky is third.
Jacari Lane contributed 17 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Lions on Saturday. Will Soucie had 10 points and Damian Forrest 10 rebounds and five blocks.
Devontae Blanton led the Colonels (18-11, 11-5 ASUN) with 27 points, while Michael Moreno added 16, Leland Walker 15, Tayshawn Comer 14 and Isaiah Cozart 12.
Comer hit a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime at 80-80. But Soucie gave UNA the lead for good with a layup with 1:56 left in the extra period to make it 87-85.
The Lions shot 32-of-65 from the field and 13-of-27 from beyond the arc. Eastern Kentucky finished 36-of-91 overall, but was just 5-of-26 from 3-point range.
