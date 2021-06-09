Josh Willingham baseball
Mars Hill's Josh Willingham talks with the Panthers during the 2018 state baseball tournament. Willingham was announced Wednesday as the team's new head coach. [MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]

 MATT MCKEAN

Josh Willingham, a former major leaguer who played baseball at Mars Hill and North Alabama, was announced Wednesday as the new head coach of Mars Hill baseball.

