FLORENCE — The videos aren’t long.
Just over 30 seconds for the first one. A little over 40 for the second. Each provides a different angle that can help but make Sawyer Heptinstall smile when he rewatches them even almost two weeks later. It’s his reaction. Those of his North Alabama teammates. Lions coach Brent Dearmon.
“Honestly, just complete shock,” Heptinstall said while looking down at a phone to describe those videos. “My jaw dropped to the floor. There were tears in my eyes. I was just at a loss for words.”
March 22 proved to be an emotional day for the UNA receiver. It certainly won’t be one he’ll forget anytime soon and those videos — which are posted on Twitter — have likely been saved on a cell phone or two by now.
The Lions were close to ending their third week of spring ball when Dearmon decided to call Heptinstall down from his seat at the end of a team meeting.
Heptinstall, however, didn’t know what to make of the situation as he nervously made his way down the steps and to the front of the room. The thought of him being in trouble had initially crossed his mind. He shifted the weight on his feet as he stood next to Dearmon. He looked anxious.
And then after an opening remark, Dearmon dropped the 10 words.
“Today, coach Dearmon is going to take care of Sawyer’s tuition,” the coach said to the meeting room full of players.
Heptinstall, who had walked on at UNA in 2021, was now on scholarship. A reward, Dearmon said, for not only the strides Heptinstall was making on the field and the work he was putting in, but for his success in the classroom and his community service.
“I didn’t tell anybody,” Dearmon said after a recent spring practice. “Not the coaches. Not the players. No one had a clue that was coming so that we could get the best reaction possible. I think it’s a reward for him busting his tail and he earned that.”
The surprise was successful on all fronts.
After Dearmon’s first sentence, Heptinstall’s mouth fell open as a look of surprise took over his face, which had grown red. A hand quickly went up to cover his mouth. The player and coach shared a long embrace amid a roomful of applause.
A few of his teammates even made their way to congratulate him. Defensive lineman Kam’ron Green pops down from the left side of the screen to dap Heptinstall up. Fellow receiver Kobe Warden comes from the right side. Quarterback Noah Walters is next from the middle.
And Heptinstall’s family? Well, they learned of it that night — from the source himself.
“My parents were ecstatic,” Heptinstall said. “They were so excited. My mom and my little brother were on the way up already to Florence to eat dinner with me. I got to tell them in person, so they were completely excited. My mom started crying. She was so happy. It was a great feeling.”
Call it a full-circle moment.
“Remember Bo Jackson’s injury?”
Heptinstall asks the question about Jackson’s hip injury Auburn’s Heisman Trophy winner had suffered while playing for the Los Angeles Raiders that essentially ended both his NFL and MLB careers. The UNA receiver had something similar happen to him in middle school that prevented him from playing in eighth, ninth or 10th grade.
“I caught a screen or something and then the way I got tackled, I landed on my knee with two or three dudes on my back and (my hip) dislocated out the back,” Heptinstall said. “I had a dislocated hip, torn labrum, fractured femur. It was like six months on crutches. I was in therapy for a year and a half. It was a rough injury.”
But before his junior year at J.B. Pennington, Heptinstall’s friends had convinced him to give it another try, even if there was a little trepidation from some family. Why not, he thought. He was still able to run well and could cut. He had also had a growth spurt that didn’t hurt either. By the end of Heptinstall’s senior season, he was a first-team All-State selection by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
The only problem was COVID-19 had made his final recruiting period all but nonexistent. So, he took a preferred walk-on spot with the Lions with the goal to land that coveted scholarship. He redshirted in his first year and didn't play last season.
“I was told that if I came and put in the work, and worked hard in the classroom, I would have a good shot at earning a scholarship,” Heptinstall said of why he chose UNA. “Then, the whole coaching staff was changed, but I decided to stay. I love Florence and UNA and I felt like I had a chance to show what I could do. I felt like I had a chance to prove myself.
“But there was a lot of doubt those first two years and it’s easy to do that. You just have to keep in the back of your mind that you’re good enough and to keep working.”
Heptinstall was hanging out with some of those high school friends during the school’s spring break, a few days after he had been put on scholarship. They went to the beach, relaxed and tried to enjoy some sunshine.
So did those friends make him pay for anything since he doesn't have to worry about his school tuition now?
“I wouldn’t let them make me pay,” Heptinstall said with a laugh. “They did try, though.”
Back on UNA’s turf field, Heptinstall handed back the phone and put down his helmet and pads. He had a few more routes to run after practice.
He’s planning to bet on himself a little bit more.
