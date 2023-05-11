It’s only been a day, but there’s already confusion swirling around Lexington. In a small community, there tends to be groups of people with the same last name.
Killen is the common name, and another is getting added to the mix. Blake Killen was named the Golden Bears’ football coach on Thursday.
No, he’s not related to Hunter Killen, the girls’ basketball coach.
“There’s all these different groups of Killens around Lexington. Some of us are related, some of us aren’t,” Killen laughed. “There are way too many Killens and Coles running around here.”
The 33-year-old grew up in Lexington and played high school football there. He was a volunteer assistant in 2012-13 while in college. He was defensive coordinator at Randolph and eventually became the head coach there. The past two years, he was the special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach at James Clemens.
He met his new team on Thursday. The players are already asking important questions, especially since Hunter is also an assistant football coach.
“One of the kids asked me. He said, ‘Hey, what do we call you?’ I said, ‘What do you mean?’” Killen said. “He said, ‘We got another coach Killen.’ That hadn’t even crossed my mind. … I guess ‘Coach K’ or ‘Coach Killen 2.’ I don’t know.”
That’s a problem to be solved in the coming days. Killen had to drive back to Madison, where he’ll finish up the school year before moving to Lexington. There’s been a lot of tiring back-and-forth recently.
“It has been a whirlwind, man,” Killen said. “I looked a while ago and I had like 84 text messages.”
When he found out about the open coaching job, however, he knew it was a chance to be home for the first time in a decade. The excitement, on top of confusion and exhaustion, made it worth it. Lexington has always been on his mind, no matter where he was.
“I really wanted to come back. I guess this has always kind of been the end goal for me,” Killen said. “I’ve been in some really good places. … I think I come back with a unique perspective that I’ve been here.”
He replaces Jason Lard, who was Lexington’s head coach for 13 seasons. The Golden Bears finished 9-3 in 2022 and won their first playoff game in six years.
Killen played while Lard was the offensive line coach, and he was a volunteer assistant early in Lard’s head coaching tenure.
He can still remember plenty of what Lard said, which is mostly non-football quips. The longtime coach built a rapport for that over the years.
“Just the one-liners of crazy things that he’ll talk about,” Killen said about what he remembers most. “You’re getting ready to play somebody, and he’s giving you a lecture about the French Bourgeoisie.”
It will be impossible to replace the iconic pleasantries. As far as coaching, however, Killen will give it his best shot.
“To be a head coach here, that’s always what I’ve wanted to do ever since I got into coaching,” Killen said. “I’m very thankful that it worked out.”
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.