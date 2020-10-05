Lebanon

Former American professional cyclist Lance Armstrong, right, rides with Lebanese and foreign cyclists at the site of the Aug. 4 deadly blast in the port of Beirut that killed scores and wounded thousands, in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Armstrong led the charity bike tour named "Bike for Beirut," to raise awareness and fund organizations that are helping residents of the Lebanese capital who suffered losses as a result of the massive blast. [HASSAN AMMAR/AP PHOTO]

 Hassan Ammar

BEIRUT — Former American professional cyclist Lance Armstrong led a bike tour around Beirut on Sunday to raise awareness and funds for organizations helping residents affected by a massive explosion that struck the Lebanese capital in August.

