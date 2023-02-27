Will Soucie looked over at Jacari Lane and then into one of the cameras in front of him.
He almost scoffed at the question.
Should Lane be the ASUN freshman of the year?
“He should be unanimous,” Soucie said after North Alabama’s regular-season finale on Friday. “If anyone has any questions or problems with that, you come talk to me. We’ll settle it.”
Perhaps someone heard him. Maybe someone wanted to avoid a confrontation. Whatever the case, safe to say, there wasn’t a need for a discussion.
Lane not only won that award, it was announced by the league on Monday, but a little bit more, too.
The point guard was named the ASUN’s sixth man of the year. It's the first time the conference has given out the honor. He also earned a spot on the ASUN’s All-Freshman team.
Liberty's Darius McGhee won the ASUN's player of the year for the third straight season. Kennesaw State's Brandon Stroud picked up defensive player of the year honors, while Amir Abdur-Rahim was named the coach of the year after leading Kennesaw to the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. Stetson's Jalen Blackmon was the league's newcomer of the year.
“(Lane is) just not a normal freshman,” teammate Daniel Ortiz said. “He has poise with how he sees the game. He’s years ahead of how he should see it. Yeah, he’s still growing, but we love where he’s at. At his age, he has nothing but the sky to reach.
“Every day, (we’re) just trying to help him grow. He helps us grow and it’s great to have him out there.
Lane is averaging 13.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists while playing in all 31 of UNA’s games. He started six, which all came at the end of the season.
The Lions (18-13, 10-8) will play at Eastern Kentucky (19-12, 12-6) in the ASUN tournament quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The 13.3 points per game is the second-highest total on UNA behind Ortiz and the highest average among ASUN freshmen. He's scored in double figures 21 times with 15 of those coming off the bench.
“Jacari has been not only a blessing for us, but his composure and his command of the game — it’s not even the scoring or the assists — he understands how to run our offense,” coach Tony Pujol said. “He knows how to calm us down. And if you need a bucket or need separation, he doesn’t need a screen, he can do it on his own. That’s a skill that is next level.”
Ortiz, meanwhile, was named second-team All-ASUN.
The sophomore leads the Lions with 14.7 points per game. He's shooting 44% from the field and 42% from 3-point range. He has scored in double figures 21 times and reached the 20-point mark nine times.
Ortiz was an All-Freshman selection in 2022.
Off the court, Damian Forrest was selected to the All-Academic team. The junior forward has a 3.83 GPA in finance.
Liberty's Kyle Rode was named the scholar-athlete of the year.
Forrest is averaging 7.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in 31 games for UNA. He also leads the Lions with 38 blocked shots.
