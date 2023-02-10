FLORENCE — Most people look at the points totals to determine whether a player has a good game or not.
To that effect, Jacari Lane and Daniel Ortiz turned in game-breaking performances Thursday night. Lane, making his first start of his career, scored a game-high 29 points and Ortiz had 18 to carry North Alabama to a 70-57 win over Austin Peay in a key ASUN game.
But a deeper dive tells as much of the story in the win as UNA’s dominance at guard.
Little things — like Detalian Brown taking a charge and getting a steal early in the second half, and Eoin (pronounced Owen) Nelson grabbing an offensive rebound and spotting Ortiz for a 3-pointer in the corner, were key plays in the Lions taking control in the second half. Will Soucie, getting back in transition defense to block a layup, also factored into the win.
Other keys to the Lions’ sixth win in seven games included Ortiz grabbing 10 rebounds to go with his 18 points and Damien Forrest finishing with 10 boards while holding Austin Peay’s bruising post player Elijah Hutchins-Everett to 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting.
With starter Dallas Howell out with an injury — he might be back for Saturday’s game against Lipscomb — every rebound was critical and the Lions (15-11, 7-6) finished with a 39-28 rebounding edge over the Governors (8-18, 2-11).
“We knew rebounding was going to be a challenge,” Lane said. “We knew we had to have guys step up and kind of ride the momentum we have right now.”
Ortiz said it’s the details that make the difference.
“They are the difference between winning and losing,” he said. “We know we have to come up with the 80/20 balls and tonight I was happy to be able to contribute.”
For coach Tony Pujol, seeing team members embrace their roles has been one of the joys of coaching this team.
“What we have done is define roles and when you define roles and people stay within those roles, good things are going to happen,” he said. “This team plays with energy and effort and they play for each other.”
Pujol pointed out that Lane had 29 points because the guys screening for him allowed him to get one-on-one against a bigger, slower defender.
“It’s hard for those guys to deal with Jacari, who in my opinion should be the (ASUN) freshman player of the year,” Pujol said.
For Lane, who scored 21 of his 29 points in the second half, getting those types of matchups and being able to finish plays are one of his strengths.
“One of my strengths is being able to get separation from the defender and getting downhill,” Lane said. “The ball screens really help that.”
