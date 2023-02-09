Trey Lane was just a couple years removed from graduating from Brooks when he got his first coaching position. He was a volunteer coach at Wilson from 2006-07 as a 21-year-old. In the years since, he hasn’t forgotten about it.
“It was the first time I got to coach football,” Lane said. “As a coach, it was a really special time for me. So Wilson holds a really special place in my heart.
This season, he will make a return as the Warriors’ head coach. Lane was officially hired on Wednesday at a Lauderdale County board meeting.
The 36-year-old has also had stops at Brooks, James Clemens and Florence. He teaches at Florence Middle and was the special teams coordinator and defensive line coach at Florence High last season.
Wilson’s previous coach, Matt Poarch, was relieved of the position after five years. The Warriors went 1-9 for the third straight season and 8-40 overall in his tenure. When the job was available, it peaked Lane’s interest.
“It’s a place where I’m gonna get to build a program how I want it to look,” Lane said. “I’m gonna be on the ground floor and get to build the program. It’s an exciting place to be. I like the tight-knit community.”
Lane said the support from the smaller community — Wilson is a Class 4A school, whereas Florence is 7A — was a reason he wanted to be there. That’s what he remembered most from his time there as a volunteer.
“I think in places like Wilson, like Brooks where I grew up, there’s nothing quite like a school like Wilson where on a Friday night the whole community comes out,” Lane said. “It is where everyone is on a Friday night. … I don’t think sometimes you get that at different levels or at different places.”
As a longtime assistant, Lane wanted a chance to be a head coach. He has built qualities over the years that can help him out with the transition.
“Attention to detail, that’s him,” Florence coach Kenny Morson said. “Just being able to build a relationship with kids is something that he has a knack for. I think he will relate well with the kids.”
Wilson hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2017. It has 12 playoff appearances since the program’s first season in 1968. There’s some improvement to make, but that’s part of the reason Lane wanted the job.
“I know that historically (Wilson) has had a lot of ups and downs, but I think that’s exciting,” Lane said. “I believe we can bring a culture of winning to Wilson.”
