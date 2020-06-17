It’s been more than a quarter-century since Town Creek native Antonio Langham played in the Alabama secondary.
The Hazlewood graduate and former Alabama and NFL defensive back earned another honor Wednesday when he was announced as a candidate for the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame class.
Langham’s name is on the ballot for the first time. The ballot was sent to more than 12,000 National Football Foundation members and Hall of Fame members, the NFF announced.
The newest members will be announced early in 2021, according to the NFF.
Langham, 47, played at Hazlewood High School in the late 1980s and made the all-state team in 1988 and 1989.
He played for Alabama from 1990-93 under coach Gene Stallings and starred on the national champion 1992 Alabama team that went 13-0 with a win over Miami in the Sugar Bowl.
Among numerous college highlights, Langham’s fourth-quarter interception clinched a win over Florida in the inaugural SEC championship game at Legion Field in 1992. He was named the game’s MVP. He finished his Alabama career with 19 interceptions.
Langham played seven years in the NFL with the Browns, Ravens and Patriots and intercepted 14 passes. He appeared in two playoff games with the 1994 Browns and two with the 1998 49ers.
Langham served as an assistant coach under Andrew Zow with the Bessemer City High football team last fall.
Langham is one of 78 players on the FBS ballot.
Chris Samuels, who played offensive tackle for Alabama in the late 1990s, and Gregg Carr, an linebacker at Auburn in the 1980s, are also on the FBS players ballot.
Troy defensive back Freddie Thomas and defensive lineman Al Lucas are on the divisional ballot, and Troy coach Larry Blakeney is on the FBS coaches ballot.
Other prominent former players on the ballot include Georgia's Champ Bailey, Kentucky's Tim Couch, Miami's Ken Dorsey and Ray Lewis, Syracuse's Dwight Freeney and Marvin Harrison, California's Tony Gonzalez, Southern California's Carson Palmer, North Carolina's Julius Peppers and Indiana's Antwaan Randle El.
