ROGERSVILLE — Miles Edwards waited in the bullpen for his name to be called as Lauderdale County took a one-run lead in the sixth inning. He waited again in the seventh inning, after the lead was relinquished.
But he was left without a chance in the 8-7 walk-off defeat in eight innings during Game 2 against Fayette County. Edwards, who pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief during the 4-2 Game 1 win on Friday, was just left wondering what could’ve happened with a chance to close the second game.
“The plan was, if we had a lead going into the sixth or seventh inning (of Game 2), (Edwards) was gonna come in and close it,” Lauderdale County coach Corey Looney said. “Being a close game, that was no question.”
Still, the coach elected to hold the junior for the potential Game 3. It made the series last around two hours longer, but a 5-0 victory and advancing to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs made it worthwhile.
Edwards — moving from shortstop to the mound for the elimination game — pitched the shutout. He gave up six hits and struck out seven with 88 pitches.
“I would’ve liked to (close Game 2),” Edwards admitted. “But to save pitches for Game 3 if we had to have it, and that’s what happened. So it is what it is, but we won the series. That’s the most important thing.”
Winning the series — besides the obvious punishment of the season ending — became a little more important as time went on Saturday. There was more than just friendly banter happening across the diamond. The two dugouts were doing their fair share of chanting and celebrating, and every out recorded seemed like a punch thrown.
Perhaps a little chippier than either team had in mind, but that’s the nature of facing the same team three straight games.
“Feels a lot better than it would’ve been to lose that one,” Edwards said. “I mean, they were chippy (Friday night). Just gotta control each pitch and hope things don’t get too far out of hand.”
The teams definitely walked the tightrope.
“You play these guys two days in a row, and all three games were tight games,” Looney said. “Emotions are gonna flare up.”
Edwards tallied a pair of RBIs in Game 2 as well. Tuck Green drove in five runs in Game 1, but Lauderdale County (16-15) made six errors and left nine baserunners on. The walk-off for Fayette County (22-12) came on a passed ball.
If Edwards is playing shortstop, producing at the plate or pitching, he has the trust of his teammates.
“We know he’s gonna come out here and deal and we’re gonna make plays behind him,” Green said. “He comes out with a mindset every game and he gets after it. It just shows that we’re behind him no matter what.”
In the second round at Westbrook Christian, Edwards just wants to have an impact. He doesn’t care how.
“Whatever gets me on the mound,” Edwards said. “Whether it’s having to close Game 2 or start Game 3 and go however long I need to go. Whatever puts the team in the best situation to win a game. That’s all that matters to me.”
