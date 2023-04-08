Getting KJ Anderson to talk a lot isn’t the easiest thing to do. The Deshler senior is known to be pretty quiet.
At home, on the other hand? When his two younger brothers are there, not so much. Korrian, 14, and Kyrie, 7, know exactly how to get their older brother out of his shell.
It usually takes some instigating and prodding. Maybe even being a little annoying at some points. But eventually, they’ll leave KJ no other option.
Let the wrestling begin. KJ gave a simple, affirmative answer when asked if the younger siblings ever get to keep the Anderson-home championship belt.
“No.”
He tends to get creative with his finishing moves.
“They play fight and all that different type of stuff,” KJ said. “I be slamming them.”
That’s only a small aspect of their relationship. The rest of the time, KJ is the big brother. He’s constantly setting the best example he can. Knowing — with a larger age gap for Kyrie especially — that they’re constantly looking up to him, there’s no other option.
“He’s a big role model for them,” said Kevin Anderson, KJ’s dad. “They look up to him a lot. They’re always watching him. You gotta do the right things, and he always does. He’s a big part of (their lives).”
It’s a responsibility that KJ takes pride in. Whether it be at home, out in public or while they watch him play basketball, they see what he’s doing. For the soft-spoken Anderson, he does it with his actions.
Very rarely does he do something his younger brothers shouldn’t.
“They look up to me,” KJ said. “I’m the oldest. I gotta set an example for them and lead them in the right way.”
That’s made life a little easier for the parents. Kevin laughed about the often-overheard wrestling matches but noted there’s “never any animosity” associated with it.
In a few months, KJ — who plans to play college basketball and has received offers from junior colleges — won’t be around every day. Korrian and Kyrie, who have never gone a day without their older brother around, will have to make the biggest adjustment. It’s going to feel a little strange for his parents as well.
“It’s kinda hard, kinda bittersweet,” Kevin said. “It’s been amazing for us. Sports, school and him growing up. Me and my wife knew one day it would happen, we just didn’t think it would happen this fast. But we’re excited for him and for what he’s gonna do in his next chapter.”
There are occasions where the shyness goes away for KJ. He doesn’t refrain while with his lifelong friends and teammates. And there’s no sign of it when the TimesDaily’s large school All-Area boys player of the year is on the court.
Playing games is when he’s most comfortable. It’s where he scored 18.2 points per game this season and was a first-team All-State player. It’s the times he’ll miss most about high school.
“I had my brothers there with me, playing on the same team. We’ve been together since TVBA,” KJ said. “I’m gonna miss it a lot. It’s gonna be a little different playing with a new team.”
