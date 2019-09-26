Les Holcombe and son Pryce brought home a national golf championship to the Shoals and Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club Wednesday evening.
Playing in the Special Olympics North American Golf Championship at the Hermitage in Nashville, the Holcombes shot rounds of 82-90-82 in the Unified Golf Division of the tournament. Their 54-hole score of 254 was good for a six-stroke win in the alternate shot format event.
Thirty-six teams were competing in the Unified Division, Les Holcombe said.
“Pryce played great on a really tough golf course,” Les Holcombe said. “At the Hermitage, there are penalty areas on both sides of the fairways on most holes. I only hit driver once — I was just trying to keep it in the fairway.”
The Holcombes were one shot off the lead after the first round as both teams opened up a cushion on the rest of the field. Both, though, shot 90 in the second round to allow the field to move within striking distance.
But Wednesday’s 82 allowed the Holcombes to pull away.
“We were the first group and were playing with the leaders,” Les Holcombe said. “We had a couple of shaky holes early but then we settled down.”
The tournament was a true alternate shot event, with Pryce teeing off on odd numbered holes and his father teeing off on even numbered holes.
Les Holcombe is the head professional at Turtle Point and Pryce can often be found on the practice range.
“I’ve never seen somebody practice so hard for an event,” Les Holcombe said. “He wanted to practice all the time.”
In the end, the practice paid off.
