Lexington’s summer workout hiatus lasted one day.
An athlete’s COVID-19 test came back negative Tuesday, and the school plans to resume all athletic workouts Wednesday.
Lexington never had a confirmed case but elected to suspend athletic activities indefinitely pending the results of the unidentified football player’s test.
“Prayers answered,” Lexington principal Norman Lovelady said.
Lexington football coach Jason Lard said he was hoping and praying for a negative test result. He was mowing the field and listening to a James Taylor song when his wife called him with the good news.
“It was the best interruption of ‘In my mind I’m gone to Carolina’ I’ve ever had,” Lard joked.
Lard said the player can return to workouts as soon as he’s ready.
Lard said suspending workouts seemed like the professional thing to do until they knew the test was negative.
“It was a hard decision and not everybody liked it,” Lard said, adding the school can’t control what anyone else does.
Lard said coaches fumigated and fogged the team facility Tuesday. Lovelady said he thinks Lexington coaches are probably going above and beyond state guidelines for preventing the coronavirus from affecting players.
“I went out and witnessed it. It’s not hearsay,” Lovelady said.
Lard said he remained concerned about local athletes coming back from Florida, a state with a high number of cases, and potentially spreading the disease.
Lovelady and Lard acknowledged they hope none of the athletes needs a COVID-19 test going forward, but they anticipate suspending workouts again if someone does until the test comes back negative.
“I hope that (parents) can trust us to love those kids and take care of them,” Lovelady said.
