Lexington High School has suspended athletic activities in all sports and is awaiting an athlete's COVID-19 test results before resuming, according to principal Norman Lovelady.
Lovelady said a football player who last worked out Thursday felt ill over the weekend and was tested for COVID-19.
The school decided to suspend all workouts for its teams in all sports until it learns that result, which Lovelady expects to hear Tuesday.
"We're just not going to work out tomorrow until we find out and then we'll make a decision from there," Lovelady said.
"I fully expect it to come back negative, but we couldn't take that chance," Lovelady added. "I want the community to realize we're going to love on these kids and we're going to do whatever we can to protect them."
Football coach Jason Lard said the athlete has played multiple sports.
This story will be updated.
