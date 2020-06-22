Lexington football
Buy Now

Lexington football coach Jason Lard talks with members of the scout team last season. Athletic workouts were suspended Monday and the school is awaiting an athlete's COVID-19 test results. [MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]

 MATT MCKEAN

Lexington High School has suspended athletic activities in all sports and is awaiting an athlete's COVID-19 test results before resuming, according to principal Norman Lovelady.

Lovelady said a football player who last worked out Thursday felt ill over the weekend and was tested for COVID-19.

The school decided to suspend all workouts for its teams in all sports until it learns that result, which Lovelady expects to hear Tuesday.

"We're just not going to work out tomorrow until we find out and then we'll make a decision from there," Lovelady said.

"I fully expect it to come back negative, but we couldn't take that chance," Lovelady added. "I want the community to realize we're going to love on these kids and we're going to do whatever we can to protect them."

Football coach Jason Lard said the athlete has played multiple sports.

This story will be updated.

Contact Craig at Craig.Thomas@TimesDaily.com. Follow him on Twitter: @TD_CraigThomas

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.