TUSCUMBIA — Alex Haddock-Thomas can be found wherever the laughter is at Deshler’s baseball practices and games. He’s usually the one supplying the jokes and keeping things lighthearted, no matter the situation.
That is what his family, teammates and coaches have grown accustomed to over the years. No moment has ever been too serious for the junior, who is rarely not seen smiling and picking up his teammates.
A couple occasions, however, almost prevented any of it from ever happening. The first was just after he was born, when he needed emergency open-heart surgery.
Haddock-Thomas, at just five days old, began to show discoloring — a sign that his blood wasn’t completely circulating. At that time, he was transferred to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital for the surgery. Doctors diagnosed him with transposition of the great arteries, a birth defect where the two arteries in the heart are switched in position.
The condition — occurring every one in more than 3,400 infants in the U.S., according to the CDC — was an obvious cause for concern beyond the successful surgery.
“After open-heart surgery, you have all these questions,” said Kitty Thomas-Blazer, Haddock-Thomas’ mom. “You know, ‘Will he have a normal life? Will he be able to play sports?’ At that point in time, they did not know.”
A positive sign was his recovery, which even caught the doctors by surprise. The family was prepared for a three-month stay, but he only needed to be there for three weeks.
“The doctors couldn’t believe how quickly he was recovering from the surgery,” Thomas-Blazer said. “They basically said they kinda had never seen that before.”
Those initial questions were answered over the next couple years. He was cleared to play sports, and he started with baseball as a 3-year-old.
As far a normal childhood goes? If you consider racing dirt bikes and ATV’s competitively as normal, then yes. Along with hunting and fishing, he grew up doing whatever he could to get outside and not sit still.
Another scare — one that Haddock-Thomas remembers much more vividly — came in November 2022. He and a few friends were out riding four-wheelers in Westpoint, Tennessee, about 45 minutes from home, and saw a hill that was too steep to drive up. He was the unfortunate one that found that out.
“Me being me — no one wanted to climb the hill — I was like, ‘Well I’ll do it,’” Haddock-Thomas recalled. “So I went to do it and got stuck at the top and just started rolling backwards. I flipped backwards off of (the ATV) and it rolled up over me and hit me.
“… I knew I had broke my back as soon as I was on the ground. The first words I said were, ‘My back’s broken, my back’s broken.’”
He was correct in that diagnosis.
Somehow, he got up — crediting the adrenaline in the situation — and his friends helped him get out of the woods. He pressed a sweatshirt to his head to suppress the blood loss while waiting for an ambulance showed up. He was then airlifted to Huntsville.
As he was writhing in pain from his back, he noticed a strange feeling on his head. It wasn’t for the weak of stomach, and he immediately forgot about the back.
“As I’m sitting there, I feel something crawling in my head, it felt like,” said Haddock-Thomas, who admitted he wasn’t wearing a helmet. “I reach up there and I feel my fingertips go inside my head. As I did that, my heart sank and it started dripping blood. I thought if I had a head injury, that’s kinda serious.”
His L2 and L3 vertebrae were broken. His head required seven staples to close the wound. The phone call home involved things that — even knowing what Haddock-Thomas enjoys doing — no parent ever expects to hear. Immediately, similar questions to the ones asked 16 years ago popped up.
The first worry was death, which was narrowly avoided. Then it was paralysis — the shattered vertebrae play a major part in nerve control of the lower body. It was all avoided.
“(The doctors) said it was a miracle that it did not paralyze him,” Thomas-Blazer said. “They basically said he would be out for a while.
“Yet again, he recovered very quickly.”
Very quickly is a severe understatement. He didn’t even stay in the hospital overnight. A day that involved a near-death accident resulted in him sleeping in his own bed. The credit for that goes to Haddock-Thomas’ toughness as well as his stubbornness.
His teammates say it’s inexplicable enough to just have him out there. The way they put it, that’s just Alex Haddock-Thomas being himself.
Senior Easton Fuller, however, was still in disbelief when he found out about the accident.
“I remember my mom telling me, that it wasn’t good,” said Fuller, who is neighbors with Haddock-Thomas and said he often hears him riding a dirt bike or four-wheeler. “We just all came together and prayed for him.”
Reese Wilson found out in a different way. Perhaps the way that best describes Haddock-Thomas’ jolly nature. Looking back on it, Wilson laughed a bit.
“Of course, it’s Alex. He posted it on Snapchat. I saw it and I was like, ‘OK, he’s fine,’” said Wilson, a senior. “I really didn’t think much about it until I saw he was being airlifted.”
His team first saw him after the accident at a Christmas party. Deshler coach Justin Cantrell kept his appearance a secret to the rest of the players.
“All the guys were really excited when they first got to see him after his wreck,” Cantrell said. “I was worried. I didn’t even think he’d be able to play at all this year.”
After just a few months of recovery, he was able to not miss any of Deshler’s baseball season. He doesn’t wear a brace or face any extreme limitations while filling his main role as a pinch runner.
Between the heart surgery and the ATV wreck, Haddock-Thomas is often thinking about what it took for him to just be present and enjoy time with his teammates.
“Every single day of my life, I think about it. Every single day,” he said. “I just feel kinda like a blessing that I am here and I do the things that I do.”
Without fear, too.
Haddock-Thomas, when baseball season ends, will get back to riding and preparing for ATV races over the summer and fall.
For now, as Deshler (22-10) hosts Cordova in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, he will continue being himself. Regardless of how pressure-packed the situation is.
“Alex is always joking around. It could be the most serious situation ever and Alex will crack a joke,” Wilson said. “But everyone loves it. Alex is just one of those people that’s never on your nerves.”
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.