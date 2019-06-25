Billy Conner Memorial Member-Member Tournament

Saturday and Sunday

Tennessee Valley Country Club

Championship Flight

1st — Jackson Davis/Gary Highfield - 59, 63 - 122

2nd — Barry West/Scot Black - 56, 68 - 124

B — Jamie White/Will Grimmitt - 66

First Flight

1st — Charley Marmann/Drew Clark - 64, 64 - 128

2nd — Brad Philips/Jim Dowdel - 67, 64 - 131

B — Brandon Briley/Brent Hardy - 66

Second Flight

1st — Dan Hites/David Hites - 69, 67 - 136

2nd — Dale Wright/Tom Vandiver - 69, 70 - 139

B — Rush Shirley/Chase Blackburn - 70

