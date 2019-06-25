Billy Conner Memorial Member-Member Tournament
Saturday and Sunday
Tennessee Valley Country Club
Championship Flight
1st — Jackson Davis/Gary Highfield - 59, 63 - 122
2nd — Barry West/Scot Black - 56, 68 - 124
B — Jamie White/Will Grimmitt - 66
First Flight
1st — Charley Marmann/Drew Clark - 64, 64 - 128
2nd — Brad Philips/Jim Dowdel - 67, 64 - 131
B — Brandon Briley/Brent Hardy - 66
Second Flight
1st — Dan Hites/David Hites - 69, 67 - 136
2nd — Dale Wright/Tom Vandiver - 69, 70 - 139
B — Rush Shirley/Chase Blackburn - 70
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.