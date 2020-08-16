[INFO BOX -- use 2020 football tab cover image above text at the top of the second column of story]
Though governing bodies in several states have delayed high school sports to next spring, high school football games will begin in Alabama and Tennessee this week.
Schools and districts are making accommodations to allow fans to attend games without amplifying the risk of spreading COVID-19.
High school football games draw hundreds and sometimes thousands of fans. Filling bleachers to capacity is normally good for morale as well as finances, but packing people together in close spaces has become taboo during this coronavirus pandemic in which social distancing is encouraged.
Schools must get creative.
The TimesDaily asked administrators at several local schools or districts what changes they’ve implemented that fans should know. Some are still finalizing their plans, including Mars Hill and Shoals Christian. Shoals Christian's home opener is Sept. 11. The Panthers don’t have a home game until late September.
Florence
Florence athletic director Byron Graham said the Falcons will limit capacity to 50% of Braly Stadium.
Graham said running out of tickets shouldn’t be an issue because half of Braly Stadium comes to approximately 7,250 tickets. The Falcons are not hosting Muscle Shoals, which is always a big draw, and Graham expects some fans who might otherwise attend games will stay home this year.
“I think you’re going to have (smaller crowds) naturally just because of the pandemic and the fear factor being out there,” Graham said.
Florence is using a program called GoFan for ticketing this year. The school will send out a link before each home game, and fans will use it to purchase tickets. There might be a $1 fee added to the ticket.
“Our goal is to go cashless throughout the year,” he said.
Every other row will be available for fans. Families can sit together and will be asked to keep at least six feet away from the next family.
Graham said as of now Florence’s band will likely remain in the stands throughout the game so that once members are properly spread out it’s easier to keep it that way.
Cheerleaders will be kept away from the players, and Graham said certain stunts and other moves requiring contact will probably not happen.
There will be signage at the concession stand to remind people to stay six feet away from others. Lines at the stand tend to pack many people in a small space, particularly at halftime.
Graham said Florence might get some ideas from its jamboree game at Russellville and an early regular-season game at Austin before the home opener Sept. 11 against Albertville.
“I don’t think there’s a perfect plan for it,” Graham said.
Muscle Shoals
Muscle Shoals superintendent Chad Holden said the school will limit attendance to approximately 2,000 fans. Holden said the stadium typically holds slightly more than 4,000.
All tickets will be pre-sold electronically through GoFan. Holden said priority will go to parents whose children are participating (football players, cheerleaders, band members) followed by students.
“You’ve got to have your electronic ticket and a mask, or you cannot enter,” Holden said.
Holden said every other row will be skipped to give a six-foot separation from other fans, though the layout might be tweaked slightly from graduation since people do not necessarily attend games as a family the way they do graduation ceremonies.
Visiting schools will be offered the same percentage of tickets they normally receive. Muscle Shoals will set a cutoff point — which is to be determined — at some point the week before the game. After that, any leftover visiting tickets will be made available to the general public, but those ticket holders will need to sit in the visitor bleachers.
The band will perform a pregame show, and then 30-50 of those members will play in the stands throughout the game. Muscle Shoals plans for now to take a pep band of 30 members to road games.
Muscle Shoals plans to start the season with one concession stand on the northwest side of the stadium, instead of the usual two. Everything will be pre-packaged, and the number of workers inside the stand will be reduced.
Sheffield
Sheffield principal Joey Burch said the school will limit capacity at Walton Wright Stadium to 50% of the normal total.
Still, Sheffield’s home grandstand holds around 2,500 people, which would allow for over 1,000 fans on that side alone. Burch said it’s a Class 5A grandstand for a 2A school.
“We’ve never filled that up, not in years,” he said.
A chunk of it might be set apart for visiting fans since the visiting bleachers are significantly smaller. Burch expects there will be room for bands from both schools.
Burch said people are encouraged, though not required, to wear masks. Fans are asked to be cognizant of their distance from other people.
“As far as marking seats like we did for graduation … we don’t plan to do that,” Burch said.
Burch said the school is currently planning on keeping a traditional ticketing process but he encourages people to buy reserved seats. The concession stands will likely be limited to food that is sealed, like candy and potato chips.
Deshler
Deshler athletic director Patrick Smith said Deshler’s attendance figures are still to be determined but could change on a week-to-week basis. The Tigers’ first home game is Sept. 11 against West Morgan.
Smith said the school is looking into electronic tickets through GoFan but has not confirmed that setup yet.
He said attendance could change week to week based on the severity of the coronavirus in Colbert County at that time.
“They are asking you to reduce the attendance,” he said. “We’re still gathering information on what that actually looks like, but it will be a reduction.”
He said fans who aren’t able to attend in person can watch the NFHS video feed of the game.
Masks will be required if Gov. Kay Ivey’s order is still in place.
Deshler said it might rope off a larger area than normal for its band to play to allow room for separation. Its cheerleaders usually stand on a platform in front of one section of fans, but the school is considering moving cheerleaders to the track, where they might have more space to spread out.
“It’s a fluid situation,” he said. “Any time it can change.”
Colbert County schools
Gale Satchel, superintendent of Colbert County schools, said there is no “steadfast rule” on attendance limits for Colbert Heights, Colbert County and Cherokee.
Masks will be required. Satchel said families will be asked to sit together and keep a social distance from other families.
“We are certainly going to put the markers down, but at the same time we’re expecting people to go on the honor system as well,” Satchel said.
This year, fans will be allowed to bring lawn chairs and sit in the open areas behind the end zone.
“We feel with the people that will probably not come, by opening up the entire football area we will allow our families to safely distance themselves from other families,” she said.
Colbert Heights is in Class 3A. Colbert County is in 2A. Cherokee is in Class 1A, the classification for the AHSAA’s smallest schools.
Satchel said the band will still perform, but its roped off area in the stands will be larger. Cheerleading sponsors will make sure cheerleaders are properly spaced.
Everything in the concession stands will be pre-packaged. Satchel said there won’t be nachos or hot dogs but schools can contract with a vendor to sell food that vendor has available. Instead of being poured into cups, soda will be served in bottles or cans.
Russellville
Russellville superintendent Heath Grimes said fans must wear masks to Russellville football games. The school will skip every other row. But Grimes said he thinks spectators can be separated even a bit more than they were at graduation, so he and coach John Ritter are working to map out some sort of staggered layout.
Grimes said one band will be behind each end zone to open more space in the stands. Like Florence, Russellville has a larger-than-average stadium that should help meet demand.
Cheerleaders will be spread farther apart along the sideline, but the track they stand on has ample room to keep them separated from the players and also fans.
“I do believe that social distancing is going to be the key to continuing to play football and go to school,” Grimes said.
Grimes said the electronic ticketing program GoFan is an option, but fans can also buy tickets the traditional way.
There will be markers on the ground in front of the concession stands so people keep distance in line, and all food will be wrapped.
Lauderdale County schools
Lauderdale County's schools will limit the number of tickets sold, the system announced. Each school, according to a Lauderdale County Schools release, will reveal further details.
