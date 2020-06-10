Blade Tidwell has a chance to achieve stardom in his home state of Tennessee, but it won’t be at the Ryman.
The Loretto graduate had some extra free time in recent months due to the coronavirus canceling a high school baseball season that had just started, and his sister’s half-brother is a good guitar player.
So, Tidwell decided to try to learn guitar.
“That was a fail,” he said. “I’m not very good at it.”
Tidwell is not heading to Nashville, after all, but Knoxville, and he’ll do something he is exceptionally good at – pitching.
Tidwell committed to the University of Tennessee early in his high school career and is set to join the Vols this school year.
There is one caveat to the plan called the MLB draft, which begins tonight with the first round and concludes Thursday with rounds two through five.
The draft was shrunk from its normal 40 rounds to five due to the coronavirus, so the chance of Tidwell being drafted is far smaller than it normally would have been.
“I still have a little hope,” he said, acknowledging he is anxious to know if he will be selected.
And while the right-hander Tidwell and his advisor David Ramsey have talked with some major league teams, Tidwell expects to report to campus this fall.
“I just thought it would probably be better to go to college if I don’t get life-changing money,” he said. “I don’t need to settle.”
Tidwell declined to specify what would constitute life-changing money but said he has a minimum in mind.
Tidwell has pitched in two games this summer for the East Cobb youth baseball team based in Marietta, Georgia. He pitched a total of five innings, allowing no runs, but has garnered attention for a recent jump in fastball velocity.
Previously throwing in the 80s, Tidwell was told he hit 97 mph “four or five times” this week and has consistently thrown 95 or 96 mph.
“I hadn’t been doing that. I was very surprised,” Tidwell said. “ … I honestly didn’t believe them at first.”
But now he senses the difference.
“I can just tell by the way it hits the mitt,” he said. “It sounds a little bit different.”
The 6-foot-4 Tidwell said he lost some fastball velocity last summer when he got mononucleosis, and his weight dropped to 168 pounds. He has been working out with Ben Bates at Clark’s Gym in Lawrenceburg and is now up to 205 pounds.
Tidwell has been a key part of a Loretto baseball team that has become a regular contender in Tennessee’s Class A.
The TimesDaily’s small-school hitter of the year in 2019, Tidwell batted .521 with 22 doubles, five triples and seven home runs as a junior to lead Loretto to the Class A state quarterfinals.
He had an 0.88 ERA over 72 innings that season. He has viewed pitching as his baseball future since his freshman year, when his velocity improved and he started commanding pitches better.
He has worked extensively with David Weathers, a Loretto assistant who pitched for nearly two decades in the major leagues, on preparation, pitch sequencing and other aspects of pitching.
Tidwell throws a two-seam fastball, a slider, a curveball and change-up. He said his slider is his best off-speed pitch. He describes his curveball as “10/5” meaning, to a hitter, it looks like it will come in at where 10 o’clock would be on a clock face and drops down to where 5 o’clock would be.
He has worked to improve his change-up and said “I’m way more comfortable throwing it now.”
The coronavirus not only called off the boys basketball state tournament, which Tidwell’s Loretto team entered on a 22-game win streak, but robbed him of a chance to show how much he had improved on the mound. He pitched in only one game this spring.
“I was pretty upset at first, but then I just used that to motivate me,” he said.
While in Marietta with East Cobb he is rooming with Hunter Ensley, an outfielder from Huntingdon in west Tennessee who committed to the Volunteers the same day Tidwell did.
They’ve played together since they were about 10, and Tidwell hopes they can contribute quickly for the Vols.
Tennessee was 15-2 when the 2020 college baseball season ended.
“Tennessee’s not a bad option,” Tidwell said. “They were really hot last year. They were one of the best teams in the country, and I can’t wait to get there.”
Tidwell started playing baseball when he was 5. He called his time with Loretto baseball “super fun” and said he gets along with all the Mustangs.
Now he waits to see if he’s selected with one of a small batch of picks MLB teams have this year.
“I’ll discuss it with my parents and pray about it and then make my decision” if that happens, he said.
The possibilities give Tidwell a lot to think about, but it’s not overwhelming.
“It was at first, but now I’m looking forward to it and trying to enjoy it,” he said. “Not many people get the opportunity, and I’m thankful for it.”
