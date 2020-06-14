Zac Curtis wants to be like the best teachers and coaches he had growing up, the ones who never gave up on him.
“They pressed me, and they pushed me to be better and told me how important academics were,” he said. “ … They shaped who I am today.”
Loretto High School named Curtis its baseball coach Friday. Curtis replaces Gary Lamm, who recently retired after 26 years leading the program.
Curtis, 27, grew up in Panama City, Florida, and described a “very toxic environment” in which he had to grow up fast and at times made poor decisions. That environment led him to leave home and move in with his grandmother in middle Tennessee when he was 13.
His great uncle got him a tryout with the Hendersonville High baseball team, and he made the team. Coaches and teachers there, at Volunteer State Community College and at Middle Tennessee State University not only developed him as a player but showed him how he could enrich his life “by being a good person.”
“Baseball saved my life,” Curtis said.
Curtis pitched 38 major-league innings with the Diamondbacks, Mariners, Phillies and Rangers from 2016-18. He struggled across 22 innings in 2019 at Triple-A Nashville and was released in the summer, and no teams invited him to spring training this year.
“I kind of knew in the back of my mind how things go,” he said, noting he had some offers with independent teams. “I have two kids and a wife and a house and I had to think about them, too.”
Curtis, who studied science at Middle Tennessee State, has known Lamm for a few years and worked as a substitute teacher this past year at Loretto.
Lamm hoped his successor would be someone interested in sticking with the job a while to maintain the team's success instead of leaving after a year or two, and he felt like Curtis was the right person.
He said Curtis has been around the kids a few times in recent years and they seemed drawn to him.
“I knew with his personality and everything he would be a person that would fit well with kids,” Lamm said.
David Weathers and Toby Dunn will remain on staff as assistant coaches.
Loretto went to four consecutive Class A state tournaments before this spring’s season was called off. The Mustangs won the 2017 Class A state title and finished as state runner-up in 2018.
“Arguably one of the best programs in recent years in the state of Tennessee,” Curtis said.
Curtis will take classes online at MTSU to get his license and masters and is still arranging his teaching assignment for the upcoming school year, but he will teach at the high school.
Curtis’ wife, Chelsea, is a 2011 Loretto graduate, and the family has lived in Leoma for the past few years.
“I started subbing there just so I could get a feel for it,” he said. “I’ve grown to love this community.”
Curtis knows some of the Loretto players through his work as a substitute teacher or through individual lessons he has given them, and he is impressed with how hard the team’s players are willing to work.
As a head coach, Curtis said, “you have the requirement to not only strive to make these kids better athletes but also better people.”
Curtis said the team will have its first meeting Monday, and then he will set a plan for the rest of the summer and start working on putting together a 2021 schedule.
Curtis said he and his wife were eating lunch the other day when he found out he got the job, and both got emotional.
“I’m just super excited,” he said. “ … The possibilities are endless, not just with this team but this program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.