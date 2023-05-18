centerpiece featured Loretto inches closer to state tournament Staff report May 18, 2023 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Loretto’s Clint Seymore, shown last season, contributed to Thursday's win from the mound and plate. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY] Dan Busey/TimesDaily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Loretto baseball team is one win away from heading back to the state tournament.Clint Seymore hit a two-run homer and tossed a complete game to help the Mustangs beat Milan 6-4 in the first game of their substate series on Friday.The series is best of 3. Game 2 is scheduled for noon Friday. A third game, if necessary, will follow.Seymore allowed six hits, struck out six and walked three. He also hit a two-run double.Lane Ezell reached base three times for Loretto (25-8) and scored twice.John Carter hit a two-run homer for the Bulldogs (28-8), who scored all their runs over the sixth and seventh innings. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Cricket Games And Toys Basketball Billiard Sports Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented Articles2023 AHSAA state softball tournamentBrad Ernest MalletteEscaped Husky wreaks havoc in Colbert shelterSouth changes direction, leaving Mars HillTVA preparing to test fire new turbine facility at BartonFlorence student receiving college degree before H.S. diplomaKillen 'very thankful' to return to coach Lexington footballSex offender arrested at school functionTommy Dale Pettus, Sr.5 area students named National Merit Scholarship finalists Images Videos CommentedOwners of vicious animals must face consequences (1)Cities exploring development with a coliseum (1)Rec board takes no action on altercation (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Do you think TikTok should be banned statewide in Alabama? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
