OXFORD — Celebrations are often spur-of-the-moment. Other times, they can be planned.
Hatton’s celebration was premeditated. It just had to reach the final goal to be fulfilled.
Choccolocco Park features many amenities, making it appealing for a plethora of activities. It’s an ideal place to host baseball and softball state tournaments. A track meet, too. There’s multiple playgrounds for children to pass the time. There’s a nice greenway, which locals frequent for a walk with their dogs.
Oh yeah, there’s a lake encompassing it all. And that’s exactly the first thing Hatton’s softball team noticed when it arrived for the Class 2A state tournament.
Once the Hornets took care of their necessary business, there were no second thoughts.
Cannonball?
“We’re planning on going and jumping in that lake,” Bradyn Mitchell revealed. “I don’t care how cold it is.”
Ditto from her teammates.
“We’re fixing to go jump in that lake,” Kailyn Quails said at the same time.
After a 14-12 win against Wicksburg in the state championship on Wednesday, that is a very reasonable thing to do. Especially since the Panthers won the first game 14-6, forcing a win-or-go-home second tilt.
The game ended around midnight, to the surprise of the players, who figured it was “about 9:00” after the trophy presentation. So there was no patrol to stop them from taking the plunge.
Brianna Oliver shot her hand up, signifying she would be the first one to jump in. Though it was going to be tough to beat Mitchell to it.
“Seniors are going in first,” said Mitchell to Oliver, a sophomore. “Sorry.”
The Hornets dogpiled around first base where the final out was recorded. After that commotion ended, hugs came along with some tears. Pretty much every emotion was felt by the players and coaches.
It was Hatton’s first softball state title since 2017. For the program coached by Denton Bowling, which is rarely not in the conversation of 2A softball supremacy, that felt like an eternity. Where every team since then was good — including the 2019 state runner-up — this one was just a bit better.
So winning this blue map, which Mitchell clutched with no plans of letting go anytime soon, was worth everything.
“Watching them walk through it, and battle and battle for that moment,” Bowling said. “To be able to call themselves champions year-in and year-out, it meant something.”
The rigorous schedule Bowling gives his players throughout the season was finally worth it. Looking back, the players appreciate that the most.
“We’ve seen every possible situation,” Quails said. “Every tough, tight ballgame where one run matters. We’ve faced the toughest pitchers and hitters you could ever face.”
In the most fitting manner, Bowling had to make his players earn the trophy one last time. He held it high above his head while delivering it to the team, and only the highest verticals could reach it.
“I forget sometimes they’re not as tall,” Bowling joked. “We fight for everything down here.”
Mallie Yarbrough drove in two runs, and Anna Potter scored twice for the Hornets (34-22). Oliver reached base three times and Quails recorded an RBI and run scored.
Mitchell, who won state tournament MVP, pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts and four earned runs on 136 pitches. She totaled 27 1/3 innings pitched and 482 pitches in the state tournament.
The Panthers (46-12) never made things easy. They had a nine-run inning to spoil Hatton’s first chance at the title and put the second game within one run in the sixth inning.
“They had a really good pitcher, they could hit real well, their catcher was firm,” Quails said. “But I feel like we wanted it more to be honest.”
Nobody was wanting it more than Hatton on Thursday night. It warranted a rare smile from Bowling and even some never-before-seen tears, which was a secret the players let slip.
“I’m just full of emotion for these kids,” Bowling said. “I just couldn’t be more happy. As a coach, it’s always about the kids. … Right now, I’m at a loss for words just knowing what these kids battled through.”
The few moments not playing softball, the team spent together. They went out to eat, hung out more and were more inclusive than years past. It was a point of emphasis that wasn’t always valued in the past.
“We worked harder every day in practice (this year),” Mitchell said. “I believe this is the closest our team has been together in years. We have gotten so close and nobody dislikes each other. I think our team chemistry really helped.”
It was the perfect formula. And it ended with a splash.
“(We’ll talk about this) until the day we die,” Quails said.
