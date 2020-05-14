Waterloo High principal Sabrena Malone hopes to have a new head football coach hired by the end of May, she told the TimesDaily on Wednesday.
Brad Palmer, who has coached the Cougars the past six seasons, told Malone last week he would not return as coach. Malone said the job opening was posted online Thursday.
Malone, who has served as Waterloo’s principal the past two school years, said Tuesday morning she had already received five or six applications for the job.
She said some applicants are from nearby but there has also been interest from Tennessee and south Alabama. When asked if anyone on last year’s coaching staff has expressed interest, she said “Not at this time.”
Malone said she’s unsure how many applicants she’ll interview, though she is open to doing interviews face to face or by using the Zoom video conferencing app.
“I’m really keeping an open mind,” she said. “I want to make the best choice for our community and our kids.”
Malone said the hire is also important for students who don’t play football, as the new coach will likely be teaching many of them – particularly at such a small school.
“I’m so glad (Palmer) is staying on with us and coaching softball and teaching business and health,” Malone said.
Waterloo restarted its football program in 2006 after a 10-year hiatus. The Cougars went 21-55 in the eight years before Palmer took over.
Palmer’s first two teams were 0-10 and 1-9, but Waterloo was 26-17 in the last four years with three playoff appearances.
Palmer told the TimesDaily last week he wanted to make sure the football program was in good shape when he left. Malone believes the football team’s recent success has raised the school’s profile.
“I’m just hoping we can find someone to keep the ball rolling with football,” she said.
