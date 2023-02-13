ROGERSVILLE — Entering this season, Lauderdale County needed a reliable point guard. The Tigers only have one senior in Ruthie Smith, and she had long made her presence known as a post player.
Coach Brant Llewellyn didn’t have to look very hard, however. Sophomore Shila Marks, who has been on the team since she was in eighth grade, has effectively filled the role.
Marks possessed a little experience with playing point guard in the past. But she was mainly a catch-and-shoot player as a freshman.
“Her role changed a lot this year.” Llewellyn said. “... She’s done an outstanding job handling that. We’ve asked her to do a lot more. Last year she was just expected to knock down shots when she was open.”
During Monday’s 57-34 subregional win against Danville, Marks was doing what she has been used to for a while now — calling plays on the floor, handling the ball and finding open teammates.
The skills are still improving as she gains more experience.
“It has gotten a lot better,” said Marks, who scored 11 points on Monday. “Being a spot-up shooter didn’t require as much ball handling, but over the summer (Llewellyn) has asked a lot of me and I made sure I stepped up to the challenge and did what he needed me to do.”
Smith scored 21 points to lead the Tigers (22-9). Adlly Alberti scored nine points for Danville (11-13).
Lauderdale County will play in the Class 3A Northwest Regional in Hanceville against Carbon Hill on Saturday. In the current postseason format, the Tigers have reached the regional round in 29 of 30 years. The lone year they missed was 2011.
Marks isn’t very timid by nature, which helps in the vocal aspect of being a point guard. She often tells her teammates where to go and what to do. It’s another skill that has improved more each game.
“She did it on her own, but also it’s important to have somebody who will speak up and call the plays,” said Smith. “I guess lead in a way that other people can’t. So her as point guard, it is her job to call out the plays and make sure everybody hears it.
“She stepped up and did that on her own.”
In terms of Llewellyn’s coaching, Marks falls under the same umbrella as every other player. He constantly wants her to get better, which means nobody — sophomore or senior — is safe from criticism.
“I’m sure she would tell you that she could still make some improvements in one area or the other,” Llewellyn said. “But she’s absolutely improved as the season’s gone on. … She built up some confidence playing (games against bigger schools) and we hope that’s gonna help her in the postseason.”
For Marks, there’s no tail-between-the-legs mindset when she might make her coach mad. It all comes with the role she earned.
“(He gets mad) all the time. But I know it’s the coach in him,” Marks said. “I know that he’s wanting the best for me. That’s how I gotta look at it.”
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.