Mollie Mitchell will be the new softball coach and Flori Sweatt will be the new girls basketball coach at Mars Hill, the school announced Tuesday afternoon.
Mitchell takes over for Matt Burgess, who led the Panthers to the 2019 Class 1A state championship - the school's first state title in softball. Burgess will remain a teacher at the school, according to a press release.
Mollie Mitchell is the daughter of former Mars Hill basketball coach and athletic director Mike Mitchell. She previously coached softball at Enterprise High School in southeast Alabama. She played college softball for Lipscomb.
Sweatt has coached volleyball at Mars Hill the past two seasons. She takes over for Jay Mitchell, who will remain the baseball coach.
Jay Mitchell has coached Mars Hill girls basketball for the past five seasons. The 2020 team reached the Class 1A state semifinals.
This story will be updated.
