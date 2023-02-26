FLORENCE — Flori Sweatt had played basketball most of her life. After closing out her playing career at Liberty University, she became a graduate assistant coach for North Alabama women’s basketball.
She hadn’t planned on ever coaching, but it helped pay for a master’s degree. Then she became the head coach in 2002 until resigning in 2006.
“Right now I don’t see myself coaching again,” Sweatt said in February of 2006, weeks before her official resignation. “But I never say never.”
Sweatt had gotten married to her husband David around a year before. Their desire to start a family trumped the countless hours she would usually spend coaching. A native of Louisiana, Sweatt didn’t have family nearby, and David — from Tuscaloosa — didn’t have much around Florence.
“We pretty much knew that I couldn’t continue coaching the way that I was for us to have a family. I had my first son in 2007 and my second son in 2008,” Sweatt said Saturday. “I just wanted to be at home and be with my kiddos.”
But what seemed to be a simple statement in 2006 left the door open. Even if ever so slightly.
Sweatt became the Mars Hill girls coach 14 years later. She sometimes thinks about how it all unfolded. When her children were first born, she hardly ever even watched a basketball game. Now she’s surrounded by it again.
The feelings of moving on were authentic at the time, but it’s often difficult to completely depart from it.
“When something’s been a part of your life for so long, it’s hard to say goodbye,” Sweatt said. “I love basketball and I love young people. So that quote’s really funny. That seems like forever ago.
“Sometimes I think, ‘Man, how did I get back here?’ But things happen for a reason.”
Her oldest son Sam — a sophomore on the Mars Hill boys team — and eighth-grader Eli still get to spend plenty of time with their mom, who teaches P.E. at the school.
The Mars Hill girls players get to spend a lot of time with her, too. Especially with the Panthers (24-5) going to the state semifinals. They’ll face Geneva County at 3 p.m. Monday.
For the three seniors, Sweatt took over when they were sophomores. They were excited about it at the time and have been proven right by it since.
“I definitely could tell after we found out she was gonna be our coach. I definitely knew we were gonna come back to the final four,” senior guard Marah Bowerman said. “Just because of how motivating she is to everybody and how much she cares about us on and off the court.”
There’s extra determination and some extra intensity with Sweatt around, going back to her college coaching days. The main differences, along with having known a lot more now than when she was younger, are the security and the lighter feelings of pressure.
“When you coach at that level (for) your job, everything’s on the line. That’s what you’re hired for: performance sake,” Sweatt said. “It’s a little bit more laid back. I’m a little more laid back with it. I just want these girls to enjoy high school basketball.”
With that, there’s an endless supply of compassion and positivity regardless of the circumstance. The players always feel comfortable.
“The amount of encouragement that she’s shown us throughout the year is crazy,” senior Emma Kate Wright said. “She’s so positive. She always looks on the bright side and she’s always got a positive thing to say. She’s almost never negative toward us. You can tell that she loves us.”
Sweatt doesn’t dwell on mistakes. Those have happened already. Her players know to constantly focus on what’s ahead, whether during a game or anywhere else.
“It’s been baby steps the whole way,” Ella Embry said. “It’s been each minute, next play. If you make a mistake, shake it off and just look toward the next play.”
The mentality won’t be changing any as the games get more and more important.
“I like to talk to the girls how I would’ve wanted to be talked to,” Sweatt said. “There’s probably times where I’m too soft. … I love those girls like my own. I don’t have any daughters and it’s been fun to be around them.”
