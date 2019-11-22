Mars Hill’s quest to defend its state title from last season took another step forward on Thursday as the Panthers ran past Decatur Heritage 42-21.
It was the last time the seniors played on their home field, which head coach Darrell Higgins pointed out was a group that hadn’t lost a game there in two years. The seniors, like lineman Mack McCluskey and others, took that to heart and now have another milestone they can add to their list as they continue to push on in the playoffs.
“It meant a lot to them,” Higgins said. “It’s something they can carry with them the rest of their lives and be proud of.”
The Panthers raced to a 22-0 lead by halftime, slowed down a bit in the third quarter but broke free with big plays down the stretch.
Justus McDaniel led the way offensively with 16 carries for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but he was joined by Peyton Higgins and Hunter Kilpatrick as the three combined for 205 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.
“It always feels great to play as good as we did,” McDaniel said. “We just kept pounding the ball, we never gave up and never stopped.”
The game was eventually put out of reach on big plays. The first came on a 47-yard touchdown run by Kilpatrick and McDaniel left no doubt when he ran down the sidelines into the end zone from 64 yards away.
It was the running game that made the difference in the second half, with the offensive line wearing on the Eagles to allow what McCluskey called the “best backs in 1A” to get free.
Griffin Hanson also made plays through the air, finishing the game 7 for 11 with 73 yards and two touchdowns.
“They did a good job, fighting off some tackles and making some plays and our line continues to stay on people and block,” Higgins said of the offense. “It was a good balanced attack against a good defense.”
Defensively, save a late push from the Eagles after the game was already out of reach, the Panthers controlled the line of scrimmage, led by Mcluskey, who created havoc in the backfield with a sack and a tackle for loss.
McCluskey explained a lot of the success the Panthers had along the line of scrimmage on both sides was a testament of the team's chemistry. As seniors, he said the focus was to play together, something the team has carried with them since the start of the season which translates into the game each week.
“Defense is a tone setter, it really shows your discipline and what you’re made of,” McCluskey said. “If you can get that done, then that’s what makes your team so much of a family.”
Higgins was impressed with the way Decatur Heritage fought back ilate and the way the Eagles played defensively in the early going.
His team, one that’s experienced a number of lopsided contests throughout the season, was pushed at various points in the game.
“Really proud of our guys,” Higgins said. “Had to play four quarters and responded really well to a good game. I thought Decatur Heritage came over and played hard.”
Although the game ended in a win for the seniors in their last home game, for players like McCluskey, the win was an opportunity to keep going forward despite past success.
“Its special,” McCluskey said. “Last year’s team is last year’s team. I love all those guys, they set an example. But we’ve got to make our own story.”
