Darrell Higgins said his son Peyton saw football excellence and good role models up close at an early age.
“He was a ball boy on some of those great Deshler teams we had,” said Darrell Higgins, a longtime Deshler assistant who now is head coach at Mars Hill.
Peyton Higgins has been part of Mars Hill’s own successful era of football in recent years and on Monday committed to Troy, becoming Mars Hill’s first FBS commit since the school started varsity football in 2014.
He cited his relationships with coach Chip Lindsey and slot receivers coach John Carr, Troy’s frequent passing, Troy being an FBS program and the Trojans’ frequent games against prominent opponents among his reasons for choosing the school.
“It’s a great environment,” Peyton Higgins said.
Higgins’ other FBS offer was from Navy. He also had offers from FCS programs Austin Peay, North Alabama, Tennessee Tech and UT Martin and Division II Harding.
Higgins did not get a chance to visit Troy in person due to the coronavirus, but Carr set up a “virtual visit” using Zoom so Higgins could see the team’s facilities.
“It was awesome. They did a great job with it,” Higgins said.
Higgins plays running back, receiver, defensive back and returner at various times. In Mars Hill's Wing-T offense, Higgins rushed for 1,590 yards and 20 touchdowns last year and caught 15 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns.
He was a first-team all-state running back last fall and first-team all-state athlete in 2018.
Higgins also excels at baseball and planned to play that sport in college until his sophomore year, when the Panthers won the Class 1A state championship. They finished runner-up in 2019 to Lanett and will return to Class 2A this fall.
Darrell Higgins credited 2019 graduates Colt Smith and Joseph Hanson for helping draw more college coaches to campus, and Peyton agreed. (Smith is now at Jacksonville State and Hanson is at Harding.)
“Now that we’re put on the map, it’s a lot better for me and the other guys,” Peyton Higgins said.
Lindsey was an assistant coach from 2000-04 at Deshler alongside Darrell Higgins, a longtime Deshler assistant. Lindsey is also a former head coach at Colbert Heights.
Darrell Higgins said his son is self-motivated and has done his best to prove he compares well to elite athletes, particularly in terms of speed.
“It’s just a lot of happiness for me. I’ve seen him work so hard,” Darrell Higgins said. “To see him get to do this has really been an exciting time for the Higgins family.”
