HANCEVILLE — It didn’t really matter what time Mars Hill had to play. The Panthers were prepared for a game played at 6 p.m., at midnight or, in Monday’s case, 9 a.m.
The fans and students were ready, too. Almost three sections at Wallace State were filled out with red and blue apparel. Another one behind the basket was filled with Mars Hill students, adorned with cardboard cutouts of the players’ faces.
Mars Hill was supposed to play Holly Pond last Friday, but the 60-34 win in the Northwest Regional semifinals indicated that a slight rescheduling didn’t change much.
“It changes some things. In the long run, it allowed us to get some more rest,” Panthers coach Flori Sweatt said. Mars Hill elected to travel to Hanceville on Sunday night instead of waking up early (or as early) Monday morning.
“We had a good night last night," Sweatt said. "We had good team bonding, and we woke up this morning ready to play. We got to play basketball. So we’re just excited about that.”
Belle Hill scored 30 points — shooting 13-for-15 from the field — to go with 10 rebounds. Kadence Rolston had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the second-ranked Panthers (23-5), while Emma Claire Sak had seven points and 15 rebounds. Madison Butts led the Broncos (15-16) with seven points.
Mars Hill secured 30 more rebounds than Holly Pond, which also shot just 28.3%. The Panthers shot 51.7% in the first half, where it led 34-15. They were 25-for-53 overall (47.2%). They will face Sulligent (28-2) in the regional final at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
At first, the tipoff time was all about perspective. Sweatt made a pretty good point to her players when they might have grumbled at an early start.
“Well, I just told the girls it’s better than going to school,” Sweatt said. “We practiced Saturday morning at 9 a.m. These girls are adaptable. They can play at night, play in the morning.”
The players couldn’t argue with that type of logic.
“Yes,” Rolston smiled while Hill nodded in agreement. “Definitely.”
For Sweatt, the elementary P.E. teacher, coaching high school basketball feels like a vacation at times.
“I love (the students) and I miss them,” Sweatt said. “But I like to be watching these kids play ball.”
She’ll get to do that at least once more this season. But is there a way to encompass a trip to Birmingham?
“It’s exciting,” Rolston said. “I don’t even have the words for it. It’s a great opportunity and I can’t wait until we make it there.”
