BIRMINGHAM — The smiles were hard to miss, and they came early and often. Flori Sweatt gave out hugs to her players.
After Mars Hill’s 70-50 win over Geneva County on Monday in the Class 2A state semifinals, there was no need to hide any of it.
Emma Kate Wright, as happy as any of her teammates, was in an unfamiliar spot much of the second half. She scored 20 of her 22 points in the first half as the Panthers built a comfortable lead, but committed a fourth personal foul early in the third quarter. She had to sit out much of the second half.
The senior scored 17 points in the regional final last week. Despite the fouls, Monday’s game may have eclipsed that performance.
Alongside her on the bench was Kadence Rolston, who also had four fouls. Wright alluded to what sometimes ails Rolston.
“I was not expecting to get into foul trouble, because I’m not usually the one that’s in foul trouble,” Wright said while glancing over at Rolston a few seats over. “It was really weird for me, but it’s OK.”
Even when Rolston and Wright remained out of the game, the Panthers (25-5) maintained their lead. The closest the Bulldogs ever made it was a 19-point game.
“We play aggressive, and our game is get the rebound and hopefully run,” Sweatt said of the team being able to keep the lead. “Sometimes we might get fouls called against us, but we have girls on our bench that could easily start. … A lot of these kids have had to step up in big games and they’re ready to play.”
Belle Hill scored 19 points to go with 14 rebounds and six assists. Rolston scored 12 points. Jordyn Alston had 20 points and Charlianna Boutwell 17 for the Bulldogs (27-7).
Mars Hill had some goals laid out as the season went on. As each win gets checked off, a goal gets trounced. To the public they may have been modest — winning the area title and a regional semifinal, then the regional final have been admitted as surprises at one point — but a state championship was never ruled out.
The Panthers will have a shot at one on Friday at 9 a.m. against Cold Springs (31-2). It'll be No. 2 against No. 1.
“We knew deep down. That was one of our goals — to get here,” Sweatt said. “We might not have shared it with the world, but we knew that we could get here. With these kids and how hard they play and work, I feel pretty good.”
Rolston had to think of the right words for a few seconds. Sweatt put her arm around Hill. The Panthers hope the rest of the celebration will ensue in a few days.
There might be some early nerves about it as well, but that’s expected. Rolston didn’t remember the right nickname for the coveted trophy at first. The color doesn’t matter that much anyways, right?
“I feel like working as a team (this season), it’s exciting to be going to the championship,” Rolston said. “Trying to win that red map, I’m excited. … Wait I said red map, that’s my bad. (I meant blue.) But I’m excited, I can’t wait.”
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.