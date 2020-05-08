The AHSAA released classification realignments Thursday afternoon indicating which groups the state’s spring sports high school teams will play in for the next two seasons.
The most significant local changes generally follow those announced previously for fall and winter sports.
The 2019 Class 1A state champion in baseball and softball, Mars Hill will return to Class 2A after two years playing in the classification for smallest schools.
Mars Hill softball coach Matt Burgess, whose team was knocked out of the 2A state tournament in 2016, 2017 and 2018 by G.W. Long, will once again be in the same classification as G.W. Long.
But Burgess says the bigger difference between the classifications might be in the North Regional.
The top two teams from each of the four regionals qualify for the state tournament. In 2A, Mars Hill will be fighting strong teams like Hatton and Pisgah for one of the spots.
Pisgah has 10 state championships and 19 state tournament appearances in the last 21 years. Hatton has reached Montgomery eight times in 10 seasons, leaving with a title five times.
“One of those teams — Mars Hill, Hatton and Pisgah — will not make it to Montgomery,” Burgess said. “One of those teams could just as easily make the (state) championship game.”
Lexington moves from Class 3A to Class 2A and will join Mars Hill in Area 16 with Colbert County and Sheffield. Lexington’s baseball team made the playoffs in 2018 and 2019, advancing to the second round in 2018.
“Obviously every year they have a shot to win it all,” Lexington baseball coach Cole Mitchell said of Mars Hill.
But he cautioned against writing off Colbert County and Sheffield, noting Colbert County took Lexington to extra innings this past year and has several good players.
“I think some people are going to be pleasantly surprised by how good the competition is in this area,” Mitchell said.
Hamilton moves from Class 5A to Class 4A, joining Haleyville and Fayette County in Area 12.
Muscle Shoals remains in Class 6A but joins a new area that features Cullman, Decatur and Hartselle. This area figures to be particularly competitive in baseball, given Cullman and Hartselle's histories as baseball powers and the strengths of the other programs.
Hartselle hasn't missed the playoffs since 1988. From 1989-2019, the Tigers have 135 playoff wins and eight state championships, while Cullman has 27 playoff appearances, 133 playoff wins and five titles. The Bearcats haven't missed the playoffs since 2000.
Baseball and softball areas are not exactly alike in all cases.
Brooks softball, for example, will play with other Shoals teams (Central, Deshler, Rogers and Wilson) in a five-team Class 4A, Area 16, but Brooks baseball will be part of Class 4A, Area 15 with West Limestone and West Morgan.
Though both Red Bay programs are in Class 2A, Red Bay's baseball team will be in an area with Aliceville, Lamar County and Sulligent. Red Bay's softball team will be in an area with Hatton and Tharptown.
Groupings are slightly different for the other spring sports. Outdoor track and field teams are grouped into four sections per class (instead of 16 areas). Boys golf has a 1A-2A classification followed by the other five.
Soccer, tennis and girls golf have a combined 1A-3A classification and combined 4A-5A classification in addition to separate 6A and 7A groups.
