FLORENCE — North Alabama was already halfway through its warmup ahead of Tuesday’s practice when Dallas Howell strolled in.
It didn’t deter the warm reception he received.
“I feel like a new man out here,” Howell said with a grin. “That’s for sure.”
He laced up his shoes and immediately jogged onto the court. There were some 3-point shots that had to go up — a recalibration of sorts. Gone was a key piece of equipment he had been wearing since the beginning of February and it was a welcomed change ahead of the Lions’ trip to Daytona Beach, Florida, for the College Basketball Invitational.
UNA’s first game is Saturday against WAC tournament runner-up Southern Utah.
The mask, designed to protect his nose, was off and stored away. He had gotten the clearance he needed earlier Tuesday. It was almost two months since he had broken his nose in the Jan. 28 win over North Florida and subsequent surgery to help with the healing process.
And Howell was eager to not have to worry about any kind of contact and made sure to drive into the paint on more than one occasion during practice, smirk on face.
“It was a pain,” Howell said of the mask. “It cuts off your peripheral vision and depth perception. It took a while to get used to.”
Those weren’t the only issues. The gym lights would cause a glare. It had a tendency to fog up and had to constantly be wiped clean during breaks and timeouts. A black mask might have worked better, Howell figured, but he didn’t have much of a say as to the look of it.
And it didn’t come without its share of complications outside of games, either, particularly early.
“There was a practice he had his mask on and it hit him under the nose,” coach Tony Pujol said. “I look at him and he’s like, ‘Coach, they hit me underneath the mask.’ Blood was gushing out. He had just gotten back like three days before. I felt bad. That had to hurt.”
It did.
But Howell started and played 25 minutes against Stetson four days after breaking his nose. The sophomore forward missed two games unrelated to the nose, but produced some of his better-scoring conference games. He finished with nine points against Florida Gulf Coast, Bellarmine — which also featured a wayward pass to his nose — and Jacksonville State. Those were his second-highest ASUN outputs of the season.
He averaged nearly 24 minutes since the mask.
“This is a one-time thing for me,” Howell said when asked if he was willing to wear it some more. “I know some guys like to wear (the mask) a lot after an injury like this, but it’s not for me.”
Fair enough.
So the question is, is Howell better with the mask or without?
“He’s a shooter regardless,” guard KJ Johnson said with a grin of his own. “… It doesn’t matter if he’s got a mask on or not.”
Mask off it is.
