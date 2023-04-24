TUSCUMBIA — It didn’t take long for the hugs to start. Shortly after, the tears came.
The realization of Deshler’s 6-3 loss to Cordova on Monday had just started to sink in. There was shock at first followed by sorrow. The feeling didn’t seem like it would ever happen, but it came out of nowhere after the Game 3 loss in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. There isn’t any easy way to handle it.
“I didn’t think it hurt that bad, I really didn’t. But now that I’m here, it does,” said senior first baseman Easton Fuller, letting out a small laugh in disbelief. “I didn’t think this time would ever come. I felt like I was a freshman yesterday.”
The Tigers’ seniors embraced a bit longer after the postgame huddle broke. Coach Justin Cantrell spent a little extra time, hugging and giving messages to the group. Those eight players are the first Cantrell inherited as eighth-graders. There wasn’t much for the coach to say when they exited the field together for the final time.
Nothing really needed to be said anyways.
“(They made) coaching a lot more fun, a lot more enjoyable. They’re like my sons, I’ve been with them so long,” Cantrell said. “They’re all wanting to come to my kid’s birthday next week, just stuff like that. They come over, they hang out at the house. We’re a close family in here.
“… They just like each other. They fight sometimes, just some brother stuff, but you know at the end of the day everybody loves you.”
Whether the team missed the playoffs or went out as state champions, things wouldn’t have been much different with the goodbyes. The baseball part may be over, but the relationships won’t cease anytime soon. The coach and his seniors will see each other plenty, starting with Callum’s birthday party.
“When (Cantrell) first became head coach, we were his youngest group. We’ve been with him all the way through, so we’re like his babies,” Fuller said. “He’s been like a second father to me, really.”
Ayden Noyola finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Jacob Alexander surrendered two earned runs with five strikeouts over five innings pitched for Deshler (23-12), which made three errors.
Cody Headrick homered and pitched 6 2/3 innings for the Blue Devils before reaching the 120-pitch limit.
Besides leading the Tigers to an area championship this season, the seniors played a major role for the younger players. They replaced six starters from last season and seemingly helped the program in every way.
“These guys really kept pushing me. Honestly, if it wasn’t for them, I don’t think we would’ve made it this far as a team,” said Alexander, a sophomore. “They were the ones who kept our team really going. They got us down at the cages when we didn’t want to go. They got us on the field when it was all just a game.
“They made this something for us and we really wanted to push and go far for them.”
Fuller patted Alexander on the chest, his sunglasses probably hiding a few extra tears. He wrapped his arm around his younger teammate as they walked off the field. Fuller noted he was just doing his job, not exactly knowing until that moment what kind of impact it was making.
“I’m telling you man, it flies. Time flies by,” Fuller said to Alexander. “This is y’all’s team now. You gotta pick up where we left off.”
Alexander and the rest of the younger players will do their best to keep it going. It won’t be easy to replicate, however.
“They have inspired me a lot. They’ve inspired all of our younger group,” Alexander said. “Just kept our team flowing. I really appreciate these guys.”
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.