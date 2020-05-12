The sites are different for Randy Tate, comparing his few rows of corn, peas and okra today to the balls and strikes and pressure of New York long ago.
He looks back with both fondness and contentment, happy to have the memories, however fleeting they were.
Tate was a 22-year-old pitcher back in 1975 when he was with the New York Mets, a hard-throwing but wild right-hander suddenly thrust into the Big Apple cauldron.
Today, after his one major league season ended with an arm injury that left him burned out on baseball, he’s a 67-year-old retiree living in Muscle Shoals who's happy with his life.
“I think, as I got older, at the age I am now, I realize how fortunate I was to be able to play at one time and the talent I had to make it to the big leagues,” Tate says.
“You still love it because it’s a great game, but it’s changed so much,” Tate said. “I guess I would say, if I had to do it over, I would probably have pursued a college education and tried to get into something else.”
--
Going to The Show
The memories are still as fresh as the vegetables that he can pull out of the half-acre garden he now has at home.
Tate still has warm regards for so many people he knew, particularly Hall of Fame catcher Yogi Berra, who was manager of the Mets for most of that season.
He remembers the giddiness he felt when he was told he was headed to the big leagues, how nervous he was before finally making his first start, and how confident he felt after early success.
“So many people, young kids, want to know, ‘What was your best game?’” Tate said.
His debut was April 14 at Philadelphia and it went well. He took a shutout into the eighth inning before giving up three runs. A reliever gave up a leadoff home run in the ninth to Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt for the Phillies’ 4-3 win.
“He has just enough wildness to be effective,” Schmidt told reporters of Tate after going 0-for-2 with a walk against Tate. “It seems the Mets are always coming up with an outstanding pitcher. It looks like they’ve got them another one.”
Tate gave up three hits through seven innings and had two outs in the eighth before finding trouble. A walk, a double and three-run home run followed.
“I had a shutout going into the eighth inning and thought it was easy. ‘It’s no different than back in high school,’” Tate, who went to Lexington High, said last week.
“They had a guy, Greg Luzinski, and they called him 'The Bull.' He hit a ball that is still going today.”
Tate laughs with the gallows humor that is prevalent among baseball players.
“I hit him earlier that game,” Tate said. “It didn’t mess him up, though.”
Tate’s second game was six days later and it ended with his first major league win. He threw six shutout innings at Shea Stadium to beat the Chicago Cubs, giving up five hits with five walks.
“I had a lot of confidence,” Tate said. “I was thinking this is the way it’s going to be. I’m going to win 10 or 15 games.”
But his success was fleeting. Three starts later, he was 1-3 with a 5.26 ERA. By the end of July, he was 4-9 with a 4.64.
His confidence wavered. Though he “absolutely loved” New York, the New York media, which “could be brutal,” didn’t help.
“You get to thinking out there on the mound,” Tate said. “I was wild. I had a tendency to be pretty wild. The initial part of the season, I used that wildness.
“I could throw a ball and mean it to be a ball. Later in the season, I got to worrying about walking people.”
And then there was the game that was one of Berra’s last as the Mets manager, the one where Tate flirted with history.
--
Almost history
Tate took a no-hitter into the eighth inning at home Aug. 4 against the Montreal Expos. But with one out, he gave up a single and then issued a walk.
With two outs, Hall of Famer Gary Carter hit a RBI single off Tate to break up the shutout, but Berra stuck with Tate. Mike Jorgensen followed with a three-run home run and the Expos won 4-3.
Berra was fired the next day. (The Mets, who began play in 1962, didn’t record their first no-hitter until Johan Santana in 2012.)
“They want to claim I had something to do with that. I hope I didn’t,” Tate said of Berra’s firing and, 45 years later, how highly he still thinks of Berra.
“I’ll never forget: We were playing cards, playing bridge, and Yogi came over and cleaned out his desk,” Tate said. “He came over, shook our hands and said, ‘I’ll see you later.’
“He tried to get me with the Yankees, but that was when I hurt my arm, and that ended that.”
Roy McMillan, who managed the Mets the rest of the season, moved Tate to the bullpen in late August. Tate admits he didn’t take the demotion well.
“I was (ticked) off and thought I should be back in the rotation,” Tate said, describing his mindset when he warmed up at Dodger Stadium for his first relief appearance.
“I went out there (on the bullpen mound) and threw about seven or eight pitches,” Tate said. “He asked if I was ready and I said, 'yeah.' We got them out, but I pulled something.”
Two days later, when Tate tried to throw again, he knew something was wrong.
He made just three appearances in September and finished the year 5-13 with a 4.45 ERA in 137 2/3 innings with 99 strikeouts and 86 walks.
“If you tear your rotator cuff,” Tate said of an injury that was then a baseball death sentence, “you just don’t get over it.”
--
Life after baseball
Tate played three more seasons, all in the minor leagues.
“The Mets gave me a lot of opportunities to come back,” he said. “I was traded to Pittsburgh, and it was downhill from there.”
For a long time, Tate says, he didn’t want to have anything to do with baseball. His son yearned to play, but Tate admits he wasn’t much help.
“He wanted to be a player so bad,” Tate said. “I didn't spend the time with him that I should to teach him the things I was taught. I didn't get into coaching or anything.
“I closed my eyes to it and got away from it.”
In the meantime, Major League Baseball — the business entity — exploded with attendance records set over and over again. Major league players have earned more and more as well.
In 1975, according to Baseball Reference, the minimum major league salary was $16,000 with the average salary just less than $45,000.
Last year, the minimum salary was $555,000 with the average almost $4 million.
“I played when baseball was a game,” Tate said. “There’s nothing wrong with what they’re making these days.
“I’d rather see them make it than the owners.”
Another change is in the pension that former major leaguers receive.
Those who retired in 1980 or later, with just 43 days in the major leagues, receive a pension of at least $34,000 a year. Those fully vested — at 10 years of service time — receive six-figure annual pensions.
“Don’t remind me,” Tate quipped.
Those from 1947 to 1979, such as Tate, needed four years of service time for a $10,000 annual pension. In 2011, the $10,000 annual pension was extended to players from that time period with at least 43 days.
“It helps, and I look forward to it when it comes,” Tate said.
“My time came a little bit too early. I think about the no-hitter. If I had got a no-hitter, I'd probably have been set the rest of my life. You think about that."
Tate has warmed up to watching baseball again, too. He and a close friend have made trips to Atlanta to see a Braves game.
He describes Mets fans as “unreal,” and still regularly receives autograph requests.
“I think today I got three cards through the mail,” Tate said. “They'll pay you $10 to $20 for cards to sign and get back to them. They remind me every day of when I played.”
Of course, some are just profit-seeking collectors. “I’ve had guys drive up to the house and have a million pictures of me to sign, then I'll see them on eBay.”
Tate has even done a little bit of pitching, though his last attempt was two decades ago.
“You don’t want to hear that story,” he says.
A co-worker has regularly encouraged Tate to come and practice with a team of his. And “regularly” is an understatement. Tate finally, begrudgingly decided he would go.
“Of course, they wanted me to pitch right off the bat,” Tate said. “At first, I couldn’t get it to the plate, but I finally was able to do it.”
Alas, this return wasn’t long-lived.
“I had one hit back at me and bloodied my nose,” Tate said, now laughing at such misfortune.
“I haven’t pitched again.”
