Belgreen scored four runs in the sixth inning to gain some breathing room over Hackleburg in a 5-0 win against Central on Monday. Makayla Willingham reached safely three times and scored a run, and Hannah Borden recorded an RBI for Belgreen (24-11-1).
Lily Blackburn fanned eight hitters in the three-hit shutout, and Morgan Vandiver scored a run for the Bulldogs.
Braylynn Pope got on base two times for Hackleburg (18-15).
• Cherokee 19, Sheffield 4: Destiny Trevino finished 5-for-5 with six RBIs and three runs scored, while Tatum Lockett drove in three runs for Cherokee (16-18). Elsie Hufstedler had two RBIs for Sheffield (5-11-2).
• Cherokee 12, Covenant Christian 0: Carli Sparks struck out 13 batters in five innings, while Libby Collum reached base twice and scored two runs for the Indians. Ashlee Gann had one of three hits for the Eagles (3-5).
• Russellville 2, Hamilton 1: Briley Butler went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Paislee James struck out eight in a complete game for Russellville (14-20). Aubrey Sorrells had two hits and a run scored for the Aggies (25-17).
• Brooks 2, Hatton 0: Abby Herndon tossed a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts for the Lions (12-5). Anna Potter was the only player to reach base for the Hornets (17-16).
• Rogers 13, Central 8: Piper Gooch finished 3-for-3 with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored, and Kennedi Clark added three RBIs for the Pirates (21-17). Mycah Beth Ray and Kilee Dowdy both tallied two RBIs for Central (10-16).
• Carbon Hill 14, Colbert Heights 2: Taryn Wagnon finished 3-for-3 and scored both runs for the Wildcats (9-12).
• Haleyville 12, Winston County 7: Savannah Fralix finished with two extra base hits, including a home run, and four RBIs. Lilly Rae Rushing added two RBIs for the Lions (8-14).
• Marshall County 11, Lawrence County 9: Miley Staggs finished with three RBIs and Lakien Davis added a pair of RBIs for the Wildcats (2-9).
• Lauderdale County 6, Lexington 2: Shila Marks reached base three times and had two RBIs and two runs scored for the Tigers (18-12-1).
• Giles County 5, Wayne County 1: Kylee Brewer tripled and scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning for Wayne County (9-6). Blair Baugus singled for the Wildcats' other hit.
• Collinwood 15, Lewis County 0: Addie Quillen homered and had four RBIs for the Trojans (7-5). Alyssa Gray scored four times and had an RBI, while Tessa Statom scored three runs and knocked in two. Launa Holt had two RBIs and Harlee Haddock scored twice.
--
Baseball
• Wilson 7-9, Covenant Christian 6-5: Nate Nester reached base four times and had two RBIs. Jackson Davis added three RBIs for the Warriors (13-18). Andrew Brackin and John Michael Basinger each drove in two runs for the Eagles (11-8).
• Westminster-Huntsville 13, Florence 3: Preston Solomon reached base twice with an RBI and run scored for the Falcons (12-21).
• Hamilton 10, Red Bay 7: Caden Foltz and Sam Moore both recorded two RBIs for the Aggies (12-19), who had two five-run innings. Reed Hamilton homered and had three RBIs for the Tigers (11-14).
• Jasper 5, Haleyville 4: Cooper McNutt scored twice and Eli Cagle reached base twice for the Lions (7-21).
• Central 9, Colbert Heights 8 (8 innings): Dallan Dorsett knocked in the go-ahead run and earned the save for Central (20-10), which also got three RBIs from Reed Bruce. Avery Hood drove in two runs for Colbert Heights (12-19).
• Brooks 7, Russellville 5: Conley Walton hit a home run and had three RBIs and Garrett Reid scored twice for Brooks (13-5). Brandt Cummings and Brayden Spurgeon each had an RBI for the Golden Tigers (18-13).
• West Morgan 9, Colbert County 8: West Morgan scored four runs over the final two innings to steal the game. Braylon Peebles had three RBIs and Austin Elliot two for the Indians (12-13).
• Shoals Christian 17, Athens Bible 16: Entering the bottom of the seventh with a 10-run lead, Shoals Christian gave up nine runs but averted disaster in the final frame. The Flame (6-10) scored in every inning and got a homer from Ashland Husainy.
• Tullahoma 8, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 0: Kaidyn Smith recorded one of two hits for Lawrence County (3-16).
• Phil Campbell 21, Lawrence Count (Ala.) 1: Kyle Pace racked up seven RBIs, while Cam Habada and Hunter Baker each had three for the Bobcats (22-6).
• Loretto 16, Giles County 3: Clint Seymore struck out eight hitters in six innings pitched. Five players finished with two RBIs for the Mustangs (13-5).
--
Girls golf
• Regan leads Muscle Shoals: Freshman Annalee Regan shot a 2-over 74 to lead after the opening round of the two-day, 19-team Bert McGriff Invitational in Cullman.
--
Boys golf
• Hill leads Falcons: Jackson Hill shot a 79 to lead Florence to a second-place finish in a tournament at Turtle Point in Athens. The Falcons totaled a 324, one stroke behind Athens. Thomas Scarborough also shot a 79 for a second Florence team. Hill has made the all-tournament team at four tournament this year.
--
Girls soccer
• Florence 2, West Morgan 0: Olivia Patterson and Lorelai Wade both found the back of the net for the Falcons (8-5-2).
