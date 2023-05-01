KILLEN — Devyn Green threw 160 pitches and worked her way out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh to help the Central softball team beat Wilson 14-11 in a Class 4A, Area 16 tournament elimination game on Monday.
The Wildcats (11-26) will face Deshler in an elimination game on Tuesday.
Green got Belle Murphy to ground into a fielder’s choice, Emorie Clemons to fly out two batters later and Anna Simone to fly out as well. Green finished with 10 walks and three strikeouts.
Peyton Benson went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and three runs scored for Central, while Mycah Beth Ray reached base five times and touched home plate four times.
Karley Hill reached base five times, which included two home runs, drove in five runs and scored three times for the Warriors (19-21-3).
• Rogers 4, Wilson 3: An error allowed Rogers to score the tying and go-ahead runs in a 4-3 win against Wilson on Monday. Piper Gooch’s ground ball in the top of the seventh scored Marlo Williams and Kennedi Clark.
Sadie Bonds and Belle Murphy each drove in a run for Wilson (19-21-3). Delacey West pitched a complete game with two earned runs.
• Covenant Christian 9, Shoals Christian 8: Shoals Christian scored twice to take the lead in the top of the seventh, but Covenant got a two-RBI single from Ella Estave to secure a walk-off victory. Emme Sanders drove in two runs for the Flame (3-16), who were eliminated from the Class 1A, Area 16 tournament. Estave finished with three RBIs for the Eagles (5-8). Covenant plays Cherokee in an elimination game on Tuesday.
• Cherokee 12, Covenant Christian 2: Carli Sparks finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored for Cherokee (17-18) in the Class 1A, Area 16 tournament. Reece Montgomery drove in both runs for the Eagles.
• Waterloo 14, Cherokee 1: Anna Scott tallied three extra base hits and four RBIs, and Addie Pollard went 5-for-5 with three RBIs for Waterloo (21-12-1), which scored in every inning. Georgiana Kavich struck out 11 batters in a complete game. Waterloo earned a regional spot and will play the area championship on Tuesday.
• Waterloo 15, Shoals Christian 0: Hannah Bond homered and had three RBIs, while Aubree Haggard drove in two runs for the Cougars. Addie Pollard struck out six over three no-hit innings.
• Brooks 6, Deshler 0: Abby Herndon struck out 11 batters in a no-hitter for Brooks (29-14-1) in the Class 4A, Area 16 tournament. Deshler (20-20) had only one baserunner reach on an error. Brayleigh Leone had two RBIs for the Lions. Brooks faces Rogers for a regional berth on Tuesday.
• Deshler 8, Central 5: Addison White and Tanleigh Jeffreys each collected a pair of RBIs for the Tigers. Peyton Benson finished with two RBIs and a run scored for Central (10-26). Deshler faces Central or Wilson in an elimination game on Tuesday.
• Hatton 11-11, Lexington 0-0: Bradyn Mitchell homered twice and had six RBIs to go with five one-hit innings pitched for the Hornets (26-21) in the Class 2A, Area 16 tournament. Mallie Yarbrough and Brianna Oliver both added a home run. Hatton has reached the regional in all 15 seasons of the current format. Lexington fell to 6-25, but finished area runner-up to advance to the regional tournament.
• Lexington 17-18, Sheffield 1-2: Abby Sheffield recorded an RBI for Sheffield (5-14-2).
• Belgreen 15, Phillips 0: Macklinley Hogan drove in four runs and scored twice, while Makayla Willingham had three RBIs for Belgreen (26-16-1) in the Class 1A, Area 13 tournament. Morgan Vandiver scored three runs.
• Hackleburg 5, Belgreen 0: Laine Steward gave up four hits in a complete game for Hackleburg (28-17). Carson Browning collected three RBIs.
• Hackleburg 15, Vina 0: Saylor Cooper, Carson Browning and Payten Herron finished with three RBIs apiece for Hackleburg. Laine Steward and Herron combined for four one-hit innings with six strikeouts.
• Winston County 13, Tharptown 1: Harleigh Borden reached base twice for the Wildcats (11-10). Tharptown faces Red Bay in an elimination game on Tuesday.
• Winston County 7, Red Bay 5: Hannah Butler totaled two RBIs and a run scored for Red Bay in the Class 2A, Area 13 tournament. Gretchen Davis reached base twice and had an RBI.
• Ardmore 10, Russellville 0: Emma Campbell reached base twice for the Golden Tigers (21-24) in the Class 5A, Area 16 tournament.
• Russellville 12, Lawrence County (Ala.) 5: Addison Holcomb went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double, five RBIs and four runs scored for the Golden Tigers. Emma Campbell added two RBIs. Russellville faces Lawrence County (Ala.) on Tuesday.
• Loretto 14, Marshall County 4: Briley Dover and Carlee Urban each homered and had three RBIs for the Mustangs (13-13), who totaled 18 hits. Cambrea Hanson added two more RBIs.
--
Baseball
• Shelbyville Central 9, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 5: Alex Bedford went 3-for-3, including a home run and a triple, with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Wildcats (4-23).
--
Girls soccer
• Westminster-Huntsville 4, Mars Hill 1: Charlee Thigpen scored for Mars Hill (8-5-1) in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
