SHEFFIELD — Brianna Oliver and Bradyn Mitchell combined to throw a five-inning no-hitter to lead Hatton to a 15-0 win over Sheffield on Monday.
Oliver threw the first two innings. She struck out two and walked one. Mitchell followed and struck out six. She hit on batter.
Mallie Yarbrough collected three extra-base hits, including a homer, drove in three runs and scored twice for the Hornets. Kailyn Quails also homered, scored three times and had a pair of RBIs.
Abby Sheffield reached base for the Bulldogs (0-2).
• Belgreen 13, Marion County 3: Makayla Willingham homered, while Lily Blackburn reached base four times, scored a run and drove in a run for the Bulldogs (7-2).
• Lauderdale County 12, Lexington 2: Shila Marks went 4-for-4 with a three-run homer, four RBIs and four runs scored for the Tigers (2-1). She also walked, while Kendal Lumpkin reached base four times and Piper Goodman drove in three runs. Peyton Cleveland had the lone RBI for the Golden Bears.
• Wilson 3, Waterloo 2: S Bonds scored the winning run for the Warriors on two-out error from the Cougars. Karley Hill reached base four times for Wilson (4-3-1). Serinity Sisk reached base twice and scored for Waterloo (0-2).
• Cherokee 10, Phillips 0: Carli Sparks threw a five-inning no-hitter and struck out eight for the Indians (5-3). Destiny Trevino collected three hits, had three RBIs and scored twice. The Bears fell to 1-4.
• Hackleburg 9, Sulligent 7: Laine Steward had three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Panthers (4-4), who also got two hits, two RBIs and a run from Heidi Hudson.
• Hamilton 2, Russellville 1: Michaela Otts threw a seven-hitter, while Brilyn Gilstrap and Jessica Shotts drove in the two runs for the Aggies (8-1) in the fifth inning. Paislee James threw a five hitter and struck out six for the Golden Tigers (2-7).
• Colbert County 10, Central 6: Sydney Defoor and Makayli Davis each had three RBIs for Colbert County (2-0), while Mallory Gargis homered. Ella Kate Hewett recorded three RBIs for Central (1-3).
--
Baseball
• Sheffield 14, Belgreen 4: Ian Schnurer reached base three times and scored four runs for Sheffield (8-2) in the five-inning affair, while Austin Stutts and Carter Davis both crossed home plate three times. Will King tripled and scored for Belgreen (1-3).
• Rogers 20, Waterloo 1: Quint Smith, Jackson Kidd and Ty Caperton all drove in three runs for the Pirates (5-2) in the four-inning game, while Darby Clemmons and Trent Carter scored three times apiece. Keeton Hines and Curtis Campbell combined to throw a no-hitter. Brayden Goacher scored for the Cougars (0-3).
• Colbert Heights 8, Hackleburg 0: Brody Risner homered, reached base three times and scored twice for the Wildcats (5-5), while Avery Hood scored twice. Jaxon Fincher and Aydan Beard reached base twice for the Panthers (5-4).
• Lawrence County (Ala.) 8, Hamilton 1: Mason Holloway doubled and walked for the Aggies (2-6-1). Houston Tibbs scored the team’s run.
• Red Bay 12, Shoals Christian 2: Eli Farris allowed two runs over five innings with nine strikeouts for Red Bay (2-2). Landyn Lewey and BP Blair each had two RBIs for the Tigers. Matthew Camp had a double and an RBI for the Flame.
--
Boys golf
• Central takes tri-match: The Wildcats shot a 203 to beat Lexington by two strokes at Blackberry Trail. Wilson placed third with a 2014. The Golden Bears’ AJ Stewart was the medalist with a 43, while Central’s Remington Joiner shot a 44 and Ethan Crosby a 45 for Central. Wilson plays Lexington and Lauderdale County next Monday at Joe Wheeler.
--
Girls tennis
• Deshler 7, Austin 2: Landen McCalpin took the No. 1 singles match for the Tigers. AK Johnson, Lillian Gamble and Abby Wright won the Nos. 4, 5 and 5 singles.
• Mars Hill 9, Red Bay 0: Samantha Howton won the No. 1 singles match for the Panthers, while Reagan Humble and Kalyn Robbins took the Nos. 2 and 3 singles matches, respectively. Humble and Robbins also teamed up to win the No. 1 doubles match.
• Russellville 9, Brooks 0: Peyton Parrish, Sofia Tiffin and Addie Strickland won the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 singles matches for the Golden Tigers. Parrish and Tiffin also teamed up to take the No. 1 doubles match.
• Muscle Shoals 7, Madison Academy 2: Kennley Kirk and Carmen William won at the Nos. 2 and 3 singles matches for the Trojans, while Annabelle Ford and Williams teamed up to win the No. 2 doubles match and Smith and Delany Arnold won at No. 3.
--
Boys tennis
• Deshler 6, Austin 3: Everette Minshew won at No. 1 singles for the Tigers. Braxton Black, Oliver Thompson and Brody Vandiver picked up wins at Nos. 3, 5 and 6 singles.
• Muscle Shoals 9, Madison Academy 0: Jackson Collins won the No.1 singles match for the Trojans, while Max Davis won at No. 2. Collins and Will Lee then won the No. 1 doubles match with Davis and Cole Watkins taking the No. 2 match.
