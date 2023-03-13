FLORENCE — Parker Jolly led Florence to a 7-4 victory against Mars Hill on Monday. Jolly recorded three hits with three RBIs and a run scored.
Cruz Files reached safely three times with a pair of runs scored for the Falcons (5-6), who tallied 10 total hits.
Sam Williams had two hits and a run scored for the Panthers (8-3).
• Lauderdale County 11, Colbert Heights 1: Miles Edwards knocked in three RBIs and Ashton Tucker, who also had eight strikeouts over five innings pitched, reached base three times for Lauderdale County (4-4). Avery Hood scored a run for the Wildcats (7-6).
• Rogers 9, Collinwood 3: Quint Smith and Jackson Green each reached base twice and scored two runs for the Pirates (7-4).
• Covenant Christian 10, Waterloo 1: Cayden Smith gave up one run in six innings and struck out 14 for the Eagles (2-1), Hunter Lopez had three RBIs and scored a run. Gaige Daniel had the lone hit for the Cougars (0-5).
• Lindsay Lane 12, Hatton 3: Will Steadman reached base three times and drove in a run for the Hornets (7-5).
• Spring Hill 2, Loretto 1: Spring Hill scored on an error to get a walk-off win. Carter Daniel pitched five innings with one earned run for Loretto (0-1).
• Columbia Academy 4, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 0: Columbia Academy’s Gunner Skelton pitched a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and four walks. Alex Bedford walked twice for the Wildcats (1-1).
• Shoals Christian 15, Cherokee 0: CJ Butler recorded three hits and two runs scored, while Grayson Akin had three RBIs and three runs scored for the Flame (2-6).
• Red Bay 10, Vina 0: Carson McGee struck out 13 over six innings and Harley Strickland had three RBIs for Red Bay (4-3).
Softball
• Wilson 13, Florence 0: Sadie Grace Bonds threw a two-hitter and struck out seven for the Warriors (6-6-1), while Karley Hill reached base four times, scored three runs and had an RBI. Somaria Hogan and Asia McCroskey had the hits for the Falcons (1-8).
• Brooks 6, Rogers 1: Faith Roberson reached base three times and drove in three runs for the Lions (8-7), while Karley Moreland threw a one-hitter and struck out five. Erika Cooley had the RBI for the Pirates (12-5).
• Lawrence County (Ala.) 5, Hatton 1: Anna Kate Potter reached base twice and recorded an RBI, while Arlie Armstrong reached twice with a run scored for the Hornets (6-9).
• Russellville 12, Deshler 0: Brooklyn Butler reached base four times and scored three runs and Jenna Whitfield had three RBIs for Russellville (7-9). Jemma Moore pitched five innings with four strikeouts. Kendall Scogin and Taylor Tittle each had two hits for Deshler (6-5).
• Colbert Heights 14, Colbert County 6: Taryn Wagnon homered to highlight a four-hit, four-RBI game for Colbert Heights (1-0). Missey French added two hits and three runs scored. Andrea Hacker hit a home run and had three RBIs for Colbert County (4-4).
• Hackleburg 15, Brilliant 0: Saylor Cooper hit a home run and recorded six RBIs to lead Hackleburg (8-6), which scored 11 in the second inning. Laine Steward had five strikeouts over three perfect innings.
• Haleyville 3, Winfield 0: Hope Swims scored two runs and Adyson Fralix allowed one hit over seven innings Haleyville (4-7).
• Belgreen 9, Phil Campbell 2: Morgan Vandiver had two RBIs and scored twice to lead the Bulldogs (9-2). Noelle Willingham and Hannah Borden also scored twice. Payton Herron knocked in two runs for the Bobcats (2-3).
Boys soccer
• Mars Hill 1, Russellville 1: Tristan Cheatham scored on a free kick, while Brycen Thrasher had nine saves for Mars Hill (4-1-2).
• Florence 1, Tharptown 0: Brady Allen scored on an assist from Ben Hills for the Falcons (9-4), who host Cullman on Thursday. Brett Thompson had three saves.
• Muscle Shoals 1, Lawrence County (Ala.) 0: Owen Brummett scored on an assist from Hezekiah Weeks for the Trojans (5-0-1), who play at Elkmont on Tuesday. Mason Mueller recorded two saves.
Girls tennis
• Lauderdale County 9, Covenant Christian 0: Jillian Tanner and Paige Davis won singles matches for Lauderdale County. Tanner and Molly Burchell took the No. 1 doubles match.
• Muscle Shoals 9, Deshler 0: Annabelle Ford and Carmen Williams won Nos. 1 and 2 singles matches, respectively, for the Trojans. Kennedy Kirk and Madelyn Bendall won No. 1 doubles.
Boys tennis
• Covenant Christian 9, Lauderdale County 0: Gray McCoy and Colin Thompson each took a singles match for Covenant. McCoy and Tucker McWilliams won a doubles match.
• Muscle Shoals 7, Deshler 2: Max Davis and Cole Watkins, at Nos. 2 and 3 singles, led four singles wins for the Trojans. The pair also won the No. 2 doubles match. Everett Minshew picked up wins at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles, where he teamed up with Mitchell Brazeale.
