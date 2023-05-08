The Lauderdale County boys golf team won the 3A North sub-state at Robert Trent Jones Silver Lakes in Gadsden on Monday to qualify for the state tournament.
Freddie McConnell shot a team-best 73 and Peyton Preston a 75 to help the Tigers with a a 315 overall. Westbrook Christian was second with a 327.
The state tournament will take place May 15-16 in Opelika.
--
Softball
• Loretto 6, Giles County 2: E Cozart hit a two-run homer and Briley Dover knocked in three runs to lead the Mustangs to an opening-round win the Class 2A, District 10 tournament in Summertown. Cozart also threw a six-hitter.
Loretto (15-13) will play Summertown in the winner's bracket final on Tuesday.
• Lawrence County (Tenn.) 13, Tullahoma 6: M'Kala Kerr homered twice, drove in six runs and scored three times to help the Wildcats (5-12) pick up a win in the Class 3A, District 8 tournament. Riley Myers reached base four times, while Ella Hillhouse and Laney Kate King both scored three runs.
3A, District 8
--
Track & field
• Cherokee's Martin doubles up: Cherokee's Braxton Martin collected two gold medals at the Class 1A championships. Martin was his second straight 300 hurdles title and added a 110 hurdles victory this year.
Last year, Martin was the first Cherokee boy to win an event since 2008. This year, he's the first to win two individual events since Maricus Smith in 2002.
• Hamilton wins 3: Hamilton netted three victories at the Class 4A meet. Meg Wiginton won the 300 hurdles girls title, while Ethan Robinson was the boys pole vault champion and Matthew Coleman the boys javelin winner. The Aggies last won an event in 2005.
• Covenant debut hits gold: Kristen Shaw, in Covenant Christian's outdoor state meet debut, won its first gold medal. She was the 1A girls 400 champion.
• Vina's great Scott: Vina's Karmin Scott won the 1A javelin and had three other high finishes. She was second in the long jump and triple jump and fourth in the discus.
• Colbert County relay: Colbert County's victory in the 3A 400 relay was the school's first girls event titles since 2017. Taliya Howard, Kairon Cooper, Joyden Ricks and Keeara Ricks won in 50.39 seconds, 16-hundredths of a second ahead of Pike County.
• Deshler's Acklin: Jamarian Acklin's victory in the 4A shot put was the Deshler boys' first event championship since 2013.
• Brooks' Haskovec: With Tyler Haskovec's 4A discus title, the Brooks boys have won six state events in the last seven outdoor championships.
• Arrowsmith repeat: Lexington's Aspen Arrowsmith won her second straight 2A javelin crown. After throwing 132-9 last year, she won in 120-8 this time.
