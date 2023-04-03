Cade Moore drove in a pair of runs and Chandler Wilbanks scored twice to help lead the Mars Hill baseball team to a 4-1 win over Central on Monday.
It was the third win in the last four games for the Panthers (18-5). Mars Hill has given up one run in those three wins.
Cam Isbell, Jaxon Paog and Moore limited the Wildcats (15-8) to five hits. Isbell threw the first five innings, gave up three hits and struck out four.
Reed Bruce homered for Central, which had its three-game winning streak snapped.
• Russellville 6, Athens 5 (10 innings): Cayden Johns hit a walkoff double to lead the Golden Tigers to their fifth straight win. Russellville scored the last five runs of the game, including four in the sixth. Brandt Cummings and Brodie Vandiver each reached base three times.
• Wilson 9, Rogers 2: Gage Wilson had a pair of RBIs and a pair of runs scored to help the Warriors (9-14). Quint Smith reached base three times for the Pirates (10-10).
• Colbert County 7, Red Bay 1: Austin Elliott and Cannon Berryman combined to throw a three-hitter for the Indians (10-10). Elliot struck out eight in five innings and also scored twice. Dallas Terrell drove in the run for the Tigers (11-9).
• Loretto 11, Mount Pleasant 0: Clint Seymore threw a six-inning one-hitter with 15 strikeouts for the Mustangs (10-3). He also hit a three-run homer and scored twice. Connor Pope reached base four times.
• Wayne County 10, Hampshire 0: Drew Dixon tallied three RBIs and Carl Britt recorded two with two runs scored. Warren Camfield struck out five batters in six innings for the Wildcats (4-3).
• Page 3, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 0 (9 innings): Alex Bedford and Isaiah Bentley notched the two hits for the Wildcats (2-11).
--
Softball
• Lauderdale County 11, Deshler 0: Brayden Chandler tossed a five-inning no-hitter to lead Lauderdale County (14-8). She also struck out four, while Alexis Jones drove in three runs. Kiersten Willingham walked for Deshler (12-11).
• Mars Hill 8, Loretto 4: Madie Sain had three RBIs and scored two runs, while Grace Stanfield reached base three times to help the Panthers (9-6) win their fifth straight. Briley Dover homered for the Mustangs (3-8).
• Covenant Christian 11, Sheffield 10: Ashlee Gann reached base three times and scored three runs to help the Eagles (3-2) fight off a late rally from the Bulldogs. Ella Borden reached base four times and scored a pair of runs for Sheffield (3-5-2).
• Marion County 12, Belgreen 6: Makayla Willingham reached base three times, including a home run, scored twice and drove in a trio of runs for the Bulldogs (19-8-1).
• Carbon Hill 11, Hamilton 0: Maggie Harbor and Ella Kelley each had a hit for the Aggies (0-11).
• Lincoln County 22, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 1: Miley Staggs had a hit and a run score for the Wildcats (2-6).
• Wayne County 15-13, Frank Hughes 0-0: Kenzie Griggs pitched three no-hit innings and scored three runs, while Lauren Bryant recorded four RBIs for the Wildcats (7-3). Kelsey Carroll went 3-for-3 and finished a homer shy of the cycle in the second game.
--
Boys soccer
• Florence 2, Mars Hill 0: Mario Tepec and Liam Jefferies both scored goals for the Falcons (11-5).
--
Boys golf
• Hill, Falcons win title: Jackson Hill's 69 led Florence to the Lauderdale County championship at Blackberry Trail. Jonah Stovall followed with a 74 for the Falcons, who finished at 300.
--
Girls golf
• Moore, Panthers take crown: Emma Moore shot a 76 to help Mars Hill win the Lauderdale County title with a 239. Maggie Frederick carded an 80.
--
Boys tennis
• Deshler 9, Rogers 0: Everette Minshew took No. 1 singles and Brody Black No. 2 for the Tigers, who did not drop a set. Minshew and Mitchell Brazeale teamed up to win No. 1 doubles.
• Mars Hill 8, Lexington 1: Reagan Humble and Kalyn Robbins each won singles matches and they combined to win a doubles match for Mars Hill. Emilia Hudson won a match for Lexington
--
Girls tennis
• Deshler 9, Rogers 0: Landen McCalpin won No. 1 singles and Anna Lee Hester No. 2 for the Tigers, who won every set. Hester and Rosie Thompson paired up to win No. 1 doubles.
