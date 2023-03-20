FLORENCE — Mars Hill started scoring early and kept it going often. The Panthers' girls soccer team defeated Hamilton 10-0 on Monday.
Evan Anne Bowling scored three goals. McKinley Morris and Barklee Hargett each found the net twice for the Panthers (4-3-1), who had six players score. Ann Elyse Cox recorded the shutout in goal for Mars Hill, which plays next on April 1.
--
Boys soccer
• Mars Hill 9, Hamilton 0: Tristan Cheatham and Jingu Kim each recorded a hat trick for the Panthers (6-1-2), while Carson Heupel notched four assists. Eighth-grader Jesse Parker finished with his first varsity clean sheet.
--
Softball
• Hackleburg 20, Phillips 3: Braylynn Pope reached base five times, had three RBIs and scored four runs to lead the Panthers (12-7) over the Bears (1-9). Madison Browning and Saylor Cooper also scored four times each.
• Waterloo 5, Collinwood 1: Georgiana Kavich had three RBIs and Gracie Sharp threw a seven-hitter for the Cougars (8-5-1). Launa Holt was 3-for-4 for the Trojans (0-3).
• Mars Hill 8, Loretto 6: Marah Bowerman singled in Madie Sain with the go-ahead run in a three-run seventh for the Panthers (6-6). There were three lead changes in the final two innings. Olivia Stegall's three-run homer capped a four-run sixth that put Mars Hill ahead 5-4. Aubrey Ezell's two-run single in the sixth gave Loretto a 6-5 lead. Briley Dover scored three times and Jenny Clifton twice for the Mustangs (1-4).
• Hatton 9, Russellville 3: Bradyn Mitchell homered, had three RBIs and scored three times for the Hornets (9-11). Kailyn Quails also homered, while Anna Potter knocked in two runs and scored twice. Jenna Whitfield scored two runs and Emma Campbell had two RBIs for the Golden Tigers (7-11).
• Colbert County 6-14, Phil Campbell 0-0: Reese Uhlman threw a three-hitter and Abby Vandiver a five-inning no-hitter to help the Indians (6-9) sweep the Bobcats (3-6). Uhlman walked two and struck out nine. Vandiver walked three and whiffed six. Harmonie McClain and Kameryah Taylor knocked in two runs each in the opener. Sydney Defoor was 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored in the finale. Vandiver also knocked in three runs.
• Hamilton 9, Florence 1: Emily Jones and Hope Smith each had three RBIs for Hamilton (16-6). AG Malone recorded an RBI for Florence (3-12).
--
Baseball
• Lexington 9, Rogers 7: Sean Starkey scored the go-ahead run in a three-run seventh for the Golden Bears (7-3). He had two RBIs and scored twice. Quint Smith knocked in two runs for the Pirates (8-5), who rallied from a 6-0 deficit to lead 7-6.
• Covenant Christian 11, Shoals Christian 1: Henry Glover threw a five-inning one-hitter with one walk and 13 strikeouts for the Eagles (5-2). Cayden Smith knocked in three runs. Grayson Akin drove home Terin Harris in the second for the Flame (3-7).
• Falkville 6, Hatton 4: Garson Pierce threw 3 2/3 shutout innings of relief, and Braden Stafford knocked in two runs and Joshua Merrell reached three times for Hatton (9-9). Caden Burnett homered and had four RBIs for Falkville.
• Red Bay 20, Vina 2: Landyn Lewey knocked in five runs for the Tigers (6-5), who scored 12 times in the third inning. Tyler Reynolds had four RBIs, while Harley Strickland threw a five-inning one-hitter. Brian Blair and Jeremiah Thorne each scored three times and had two RBIs.
• Waterloo 13, Cherokee 2: Adam South had two RBIs and scored twice to lead the Cougars (1-5) over the Indians (0-12). Drew Lanier knocked in three runs and threw a five-inning three-hitter.
• Hamilton 10, Colbert Heights 8: Joseph Aycock's RBI single capped a six-run seventh inning for the Aggies (8-9). Mason Holloway had three RBIs, while Payton Purser and Jackson Chandler each scored twice. Avery Hood's three RBIs led the Wildcats (9-7), who scored four times in the sixth to lead 5-4. In the bottom of the seventh, Colbert Heights scored twice and had runners on first and second with none out.
• Hendersonville 11, Loretto 6: Clint Seymour reached base twice and had an RBI for Loretto (3-2).
• Summertown 13, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 0: Kole Shultz had two of three total hits for Lawrence County (0-3).
• Summertown 7, Wayne County 0: Kelsey Carroll doubled for the Wildcats (2-1).
--
Boys golf
• Stewart leads Lexington: A.J. Stewart shot a 45 to lead Lexington to a one-stroke win over Wilson at Joe Wheeler. Lexington finished with a 213.
• Lions take fifth: Hudson Lawson shot a 2-over 73 and Jake Temple a 3-over 74 to lead Haleyville in the 17-team Grissom Invitational. Lawson finished sixth and Temple seven. The Lions will play at Jasper next Monday.
--
Boys tennis
• Deshler 8, Central 1: Everette Minshew and Brody Black won the Nos. 1 and 2 singles matches for the Tigers. Minshew teamed up with Mitchell Brazeale to take No. 1 doubles. Conner Hall and Jacob Beard won No. 2 doubles for the Wildcats.
• Covenant Christian 9, Lexington 0: Gray McCoy and Colin Thompson won the Nos. 1 and 2 singles matches for the Eagles. McCoy and Tucker McWilliams won the No.1 doubles match.
• Brooks 8, West Point 1: Aaron Peck and Edward Jones each won singles matches. Aidan Crittenden and Chandler Patton paired for a doubles match victory.
• Florence 9, Albertville 0: Tai Do and Jack White won singles matches and a doubles match together.
--
Girls tennis
• Deshler 6, Central 3: Landen McCaplin, AK Johnon, Lillian Gambe and Allby Wright won the Nos. 1, 4, 6 and six singles matches, respectively, for the Tigers. Ava Hester and Madison Brewer took Nos. 2 and 3 singles for the Wildcats.
• Russellville 7, Wilson 2: Peyton Parrish, Sofia Tiffin, Kinsley Palmer and Lily Cate Pace took the Nos. 1, 2, 4 and 6 singles matches, respectively, for the Golden Tigers. Makayla Carter and Emma Darby won at Nos. 3 and five for the Warriors. Carter won her match 4-6, 6-1, 12-10.
• Covenant Christian 9, Lexington 0: Zoe Griffin and Avery Marlar took the Nos. 1 and 2 singles for the Eagles. Griffin and Marlar also teamed up to take the Nos. 1 doubles match as well.
• Brooks 8, West Point 1: Maggie Junkin and Darby Clark took singles matches, while the pair also combined to win a doubles match.
• Albertville 6, Florence 3: EK Davis won the Falcons’ lone singles match at No. 6. Amy DeGroote/Davis won No. 2 doubles, while Luci Vacik/Rylan Hayes took No. 3.
