CENTRAL HEIGHTS — Anna Scott homered and finished with five RBIs to lead the Waterloo softball team to a 10-8 win over Central on Monday.
Addie Pollard and Sarah Allen each notched three hits for the Cougars (19-9-1), while Claire Cooper scored a trio of runs.
Kilee Dowdy had a pair of extra-base hits and a pair of RBIs for the Wildcats (10-21).
• Loretto 6, Lexington 2: Briley Dover hit a two-run homer and Cambrea Hanson scored twice for the Mustangs (11-12). Payton Cleveland had an inside-the-park home run for the Golden Bears (2-22).
• Hamilton 13, Florence 5: Aubrey Sorrells reached base three times and scored three runs for the Aggies (31-18), while Brilyn Gilstrap also reached base three times. Ty Hampton went 4-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for the Falcons (5-27-1).
• Red Bay 8, Covenant Christian 1: Hannah Butler tossed a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and drove in a pair of runs to lead the Tigers (12-17-1). Ella Estave walked and scored for the Eagles (4-6).
• Deshler 4, Belgreen 2: Haley Goodloe scored twice and Tanleigh Jeffreys reached base three times for the Tigers (19-18). Lilly Blackburn reached base twice for the Bulldogs (25-15-1).
• Mars Hill 13, Rogers 3: Emma Kate Wright’s grand slam led the offense for Mars Hill (20-9), while Marah Bowerman and Molly Wright each drove in two runs. Alona Davis had an RBI for the Pirates (23-18).
• West Limestone 2, Wilson 0: Delacey West had the only hit for the Warriors (17-20-3), while Sadie Grace Bonds reached on a walk.
• Phillips 9, Shoals Christian 6: Emma Hall collected three hits and three RBIs, while Lexi Morgan had three hits and three runs scored for the Bears (2-22). Annabelle Comeens and Emma Hodges each had three hits for the Flame (3-14).
• Colbert Heights 11, Lindsay Lane 0: Emily McGaughy and McKenzie Gann both recorded three RBIs for the Wildcats (14-13). Cadence Kennedy struck out seven in five innings.
• Hatton 16, East Lawrence 0: Bradyn Mitchell finished 4-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored for the Hornets (21-21). Kyli Smith added a pair of hits and three RBIs in the four-inning game.
• Tharptown 7, Phil Campbell 4: Alyssa Fisher drove in three runs and threw four shutout innings for the Wildcats (10-9), who also got three runs scored from Ashton Tharp. Britney Coffman reached base twice and scored for the Bobcats (3-14).
• Hackleburg 13, Haleyville 12: Hackleburg took the lead with three runs in the top of the seventh. Saylor Cooper, Braylynn Pope and Payten Herron each homered once and combined for six RBIs for the Panthers (24-16). Maddie Wilson racked up five RBIs for the Lions (11-19).
• Wayne County 3, Collinwood 2: Gracie Staggs’ single provided the go-ahead run in a three-run sixth inning for the Wildcats (12-7). Lauren Bryant reached base three times for Wayne County and Kenzie Griggs tossed a five-hitter.
--
Baseball
• Loretto 9, Summertown 8: Facing an 8-6 deficit and Loretto down to its final two outs, Connor Pope hit a three-run homer to give the Mustangs (16-7) the lead. Pope finished with four RBIs and Mason Tidwell pitched 4 1/3 scoreless relief innings. Loretto clinched first place in the district and will host the district tournament.
• Wayne County 17, Santa Fe 2: David Dixon homered and drove in five runs, while Carl Britt and Hector Merino each had four RBIs to power the Wildcats (8-5) in the four-inning affair.
• Marshall County 8, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 5: Isaiah Bentley tripled and scored two runs, while Kaidyn Smith had two RBIs for the Wildcats (4-19).
--
Boys tennis
• Bell, Hall advance to finals: Covenant Christian's Zack Bell won a pair of No. 4 singles matches and Jake Hall two at No. 5 to advance to the state championship on Tuesday. Gray McCoy and Tucker McWilliams took the No. 1 doubles match to advance to the state semifinals. The Eagles are in fourth place overall in the Class 1A state tournament.
• Trojans moving on: Jackson Collins advanced to the 6A quarterfinals in No. 1 singles, while the pair of Max Davis and Cole Watkins did so in No. 1 doubles.
Tigers on the prowl: Lauderdale County could be in line for a trophy or two by the time Tuesday wraps up.
--
Girls tennis
• Tigers on the prowl: Lauderdale County is in first place after the first day of the the Class 1A-3A state tournament with 38 points. St. James is second with 28.
Jilly Tanner will play for the No. 1 singles title, while Molly Burchell, Mallory McConnell and Sara Childress will compete for Nos. 4, 5 and 6, respectively. Burchell will face off against Mars Hill's Lauren Roberson.
Tanner/Burchell will also be playing for the No. 1 doubles title. Lizzie Tanner/McConnell and Anna Paige Davis/Childress will be trying to secure Nos. 2 and 3 doubles, respectively.
