Clint Seymore fell a double short of the cycle to help the Loretto baseball team beat Lewis County 9-6 on Monday.
Seymore finished 4-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored for the Mustangs (6-3). The junior singled in the first inning, tripled in the second, singled again in the fourth and homered in the sixth.
Lane Ezell reached base four times and scored three runs for Loretto, who also got two runs and two RBIs from Miles Moore.
• Mars Hill 7, Addison 5: Josh Dobbs homered, had three RBIs and scored two runs for the Panthers (15-3).
• Guntersville 10-5, Lauderdale County 4-6: Miles Edwards went a combined 5-for-8 for the Tigers (6-10), who got a home run from Ashton McLemore in the opener and a trio of RBIs from Micah Christensen in Game 2.
• Lexington 10, Sheffield 0: Braden Allen recorded two RBIs and two runs scored, while Brayden Butler pitched five innings with four strikeouts to lead the Golden Bears (12-1) past the Bulldogs (9-7).
• Covenant Christian 10, Decatur Heritage 8: Hunter Lopez tallied four RBIs and John Michael Basinger had two for the Eagles (7-4), who had five players with multihit games.
• Priceville 17, Colbert County 7: The Indians led 7-5 before a 12-run sixth inning propelled Priceville. Isiah Carpenter recorded three RBIs and Braylon Peebles two for Colbert County (7-10).
• Hamilton 5, Haleyville 3: Houston Tibbs homered and scored two runs for Hamilton (9-11). Jackson Kutis reached base twice for the Lions (4-15).
• North Jackson 3, Central 1: Kai Daniel reached base twice with an RBI for Central (12-7).
• Central 5, Randolph County 0: Jaden Smith reached base three times and had an RBI, while Maddox Stamps struck out seven over five innings pitched for the Wildcats.
• Wayne County 21, Culleoka 6: Eli McClain went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and four runs scored for the Wildcats (2-3). Drew Bevis also knocked in four runs, Riley Butler scored three times and Logan Davis reached base three times.
• Lincoln County (Tenn.) 12, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 3: Justin Kimbrell and Kasen Smith each drove in a run for the Wildcats (2-5).
--
Softball
• Florence 12, Mount Pleasant 6: Aubrie Montgomery went 3-for-3 with five RBIs and a run scored for the Falcons (5-14-1). AG Malone added two RBIs and three runs scored.
• Florence 6, Cullman 6: Charlee Weatherford tallied two RBIs and Ty Hampton reached base twice for the Falcons.
• Pisgah 7, Florence 6: AG Malone hit a grand slam and Rory White added two RBIs for Florence.
• Elizabethton (Tenn.) 6, Lauderdale County 5: Lela Byrd hit a walkoff single in the bottom of the sixth inning for Elizabethton. Shila Marks reached base twice and drove in a pair of runs for the Tigers (12-7).
• Lauderdale County 7, Bloomington Central Catholic (Ill.): Shila Marks reached base three times and drove in four runs for the Tigers, while Emma Russell threw a six-inning four-hitter with four strikeouts.
• Lauderdale County 7, Lake Zurich (Ill.): Shila Marks reached base three times and had two RBIs for the Tigers, who also got a pair of RBIs from Piper Goodman.
• Gardendale 9, Colbert County 0: Andrea Hacker and Faith Bergeron recorded the two hits for the Indians (6-14), who reached first base five times.
• Community (Tenn.) 8, Colbert County 0: H McClain had one of two hits for the Indians.
• Sylvania 7, Colbert County 4: Sydney Defoor had a hit and an RBI for Colbert County.
• Wilson 10, Hokes Bluff 1: K Hill recorded four RBIs and A Simone knocked in two for the Warriors (11-10-2).
• Wilson 1, Fairview 1: Delacey West had two hits and a run scored for Wilson.
• Hewitt-Trussville 3, Wilson 1: Alyssa Rideout reached base and scored the lone run for the Warriors.
• Wicksburg 8, Cherokee 2: Desiree Willis reached base twice for the Indians (10-12).
• Forrest (Tenn.) 15, Cherokee 0: Eight different players had an RBI for Forrest, which no-hot Cherokee.
• Rehobeth 13, Cherokee 2: Carli Sparks got on base twice and scored a run for the Indians.
• Vina 7, Red Bay 6 (9 innings): Autumn Chandler hit a walkoff double for the Red Devils. Jazmyn Pearson drove in four runs for the Tigers (6-11-1).
• Lawrence County (Tenn.) 11, Spring Hill 1: M Kerr, L Davis and E Hagan each drove in three runs for the Wildcats (2-4). Hagan also threw a five-inning three-hitter.
--
Girls tennis
• Russellville 9, West Point 0: Peyton Parrish and Sofia Tiffin each took a singles match and combined for a doubles win without losing a game.
--
Girls track and field
• Scott lets it fly: Vina’s Karmin Scott got first place in Javelin and second place in triple jump at the Russellville Invitational. She threw the javelin 114 feet and recorded 33 feet in the triple jump.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.