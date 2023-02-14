BELGREEN — The Shoals Christian girls basketball team is going back to Wallace State-Hanceville for the first time in a decade.
Sarah Davis finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Flame to a 48-44 win over Belgreen in a Class 1A subregional game on Monday. It was the 19th time Davis has scored at least 20 points in a game this season.
Shoals Christian (17-7) last appeared in the Northwest Regional in 2013. That remained the school’s only trip there before Monday.
Mamie Bachufor added 13 rebounds for the Flame, which plays defending state champions Marion County on Thursday.
Dacota Green led Belgreen (23-9) with 13 points.
• Covenant Christian 57, Hackleburg 38: Ashlee Gann notched 26 points, including the 2,000th of her career, and had 13 steals to lead the Eagles in a Class 1A subregional game.
Saydee Coan added 12 points for Covenant Christian, which plays Addison at the Northwest Regional on Thursday.
Saylor Cooper led Hackleburg (14-11) with 10 points.
• Mars Hill 67, Lamar County 43: Belle Hill led the Panthers with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Emma Claire Sak had 15 points. Emma Kate Wright had seven points, seven steals and seven assists for the Mars Hill (22-5), who play Holly Pond on Friday in the 2A Northwest Regional.
• Priceville 79, Hamilton 58: Aubrey Sorrells scored 31 points for Hamilton (27-6) in 4A. The Aggies had reached the last two Northwest Regionals.
• St. John Paul II 49, Rogers 32: In 4A, the Falcons (25-7) reached their first regional semifinal, ending a four-year streak by the Pirates (17-15).
• Clements 51, Phil Campbell 36: The Colts (25-6) rolled through the Bobcats (18-13) in 3A to secure their first regional berth since 2011.
• Sulligent 37, Lexington 33: The defending regional champion Blue Devils (27-2) slipped past the Golden Bears (17-12) in 2A.
• Lawrence County (Tenn.) 50, Marshall County 25: The Wildcats (21-6) advanced to the 3A, District 8 semifinals and will host Tullahoma on Friday. Lawrence County also sealed a berth in the region tournament.
--
Boys tennis
• Florence 9, Madison Academy 0: Tai Do defeated Deandre Clark 10-0 and Jack White won 10-1 against Eli Young in singles for the Falcons (3-0). In doubles, Do and White won a match against Clark and Ryser Langford 10-0, while Cohen Joiner and Cade Black defeated Young and Nicholas Daniels 10-0.
• Muscle Shoals 8, Russellville 1: Jackson Collins defeated Reece Carson and Cole Watkins beat David Tomas for Muscle Shoals in singles. Collins and Will Lee won a doubles match against Carson and Josue Tomas. In singles for the Golden Tigers, Josue Tomas defeated Lee.
--
Girls tennis
• Madison Academy 7, Florence 2: Florence’s Chloe Mauter defeated Hayden Marbach 10-8 in singles and Holly Young and Mauter won a doubles match against Morgan French and Cora Taylor.
• Muscle Shoals 5, Russellville 4: Russellville’s Payton Parrish beat Annabelle Ford and Sofia Tiffin beat Kennley Kirk in singles matches. Parrish and Tiffin defeated Kirk and Madelyn Bendall in doubles matches. For Muscle Shoals, Cayla Smith and Carmen Williams both won singles matches.
