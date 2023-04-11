Taylor Tittle threw a three-hitter and struck out 13 to help the Deshler softball team beat Florence 13-0 on Monday.
Tittle walked only three.
Addison White reached base four times and Kendall Scogin scored four runs for the Tigers (14-11), who also got a three-hit performance from Haley Goodloe.
AG Malone and Somaria Hogan both reached base twice for the Falcons (5-18-1).
• Colbert Heights 16, Sheffield 0: Cadence Kennedy and Rebekah Ratliff combined to throw a five-inning one-hitter for the Wildcats (8-8), while Katie Dickerson homered and Cloe Murphy drove in three runs. Addison Booth singled for the Bulldogs (3-7-2).
• Brooks 6, Rogers 1: Abby Herndon pitched a complete game with six strikeouts and recorded two RBIs at the plate for Brooks (19-9-1). Chloe Nix had an RBI for the Pirates (16-14).
• Colbert County 7, Waterloo 6: The Indians (7-17), behind two RBIs each from Andrea Hacker and Harmonie McClain, broke a 5-5 tie in the seventh inning. Serenity Sisk reached base three times and scored twice for the Cougars (12-6-1).
• Lauderdale County 7, Wilson 6: Allee Angus reached base four times and drove in three runs for Lauderdale County (16-8), which scored six runs over the final three innings, capped by a go-ahead score in the top of the seventh. Emorie Clemons had two RBIs for Wilson (12-13-3).
• Central 5, East Lawrence 4: Isla Hardy drove in two runs to lead Central (7-12). East Lawrence scored all four runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
• Hatton 10, Lexington 1: Bradyn Mitchell tossed a five-inning one-hitter and struck out 11 to lead the Hornets (14-15), while Mallie Yarbrough hit a two-run homer. Briley Allen recorded the hit for the Golden Bears (1-13).
• Tharptown 8, Phil Campbell 4: Lexi Little reached base twice and recorded two RBIs, while Alyssa Fischer struck out 11 in a complete game for Tharptown (9-6). Chaley Bullington scored three runs and Alexis Stewart had two RBIs for the Bobcats (3-10).
• Winfield 3, Hamilton 1: Aubrey Sorrells and Brilyn Gilstrap each reached base three times for the Aggies (22-12).
• Northside 18, Haleyville 1: Adyson Fralix scored for the Lions (6-14).
• Page 8, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 3: Riley Myers and Miley Staggs each reached base twice and drove in a run for the Wildcats (2-7).
• Decatur County 3, Wayne County 1: Jac Keaton reached base three times and Kenzie Griggs scored for the Wildcats (8-4).
• Zion Christian 3, Loretto 1: Briley Dover had an RBI and Aubrey Ezell scored a run for Loretto (3-11). Zion Christian tallied 15 hits in the game.
--
Baseball
• Loretto 6, Florence 2: Clint Seymore tallied three RBIs and a run scored, while allowing one run with seven strikeouts on the mound for the Mustangs (12-3). Cruz Files and Avery Thead each went 3-for-3 for the Falcons (12-17).
• Hamilton 16-2, Wilson 15-12: Payton Purser, Caden Foltz and Cannon Spiller all recorded three RBIs for Hamilton (11-16). Nate Nester drove in four runs and Jackson Davis four for Wilson (11-16). In the first game, the Aggies scored 13 runs over the final four innings, including a walkoff in the eighth from Mason Holloway.
• Phil Campbell 10, Colbert County 3: Robby Robinson homered, Klye Pace reached base three times and Koltin Hester drove in three runs to help the Bobcats (18-6) clinch a playoff berth. Cole Pace threw a five-hitter and scored three times. Isiah Carpenter reached base three times for the Indians (10-11).
• Central 4-2, Deshler 3-4: Huson Haddock hit an eighth-inning walkoff single for the Wildcats (16-10) in the opener. Jacob Alexander hit a go-ahead two-run single for the Tigers (20-9) in the fifth in Game 2. Carson May drove in three runs in the doubleheader for Central. Price Thornton reached base four times for Deshler.
• Colbert Heights 5, Rogers 3: Brody Risner and Avery Hood both reached base twice and scored for the Wildcats (12-16). Quint Smith reached base four times and Keeton Hines scored two runs for the Pirates (10-11).
• Waterloo 9, Shoals Christian 1: Colby Remmers drove in three runs for the Cougars (4-7), while Chris Godwin allowed one hit in 5 ⅔ innings to go along with 13 strikeouts and seven walks. Greg Yeates scored for the Flame (3-9).
• Whitesburg Christian 7, Hatton 6: Luke Holbrook drove in the go-ahead runs for Whitesburg Christian with a two-run single in the top of the seventh inning. Braden Stafford homered, drove in three runs and scored twice for the Hornets (12-14).
• Tremont 11, Cherokee 1: Noah Vanwinkle reached base and recorded the only RBI for the Indians (0-17).
• Spring Hill 8, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 1: Kasen Smith scored on an error for Lawrence County (2-13), which got no-hit in the game. Spring Hill scattered 13 hits.
--
Girls golf
• Regan places second: Muscle Shoals’ Annalee Regan shot a 2-under 70 to tie for second at the Golden Eagle Invitational at Canebrake Country Club. Brooklyn Wright shot a career-best 9-over 81, beating her previous low score by six strokes. The Trojans finished fourth out of nine teams.
--
Boys golf
• Lawson, Haleyville take silver: Hudson Lawson shot a 2-under 70, but lost a three-man playoff to Luke Davis of Athens Bible for medalist honors at the Golden Eagle Invitational. As a group, the Lions host a 10-over 298 to place second in the 18-team field.
• Pinegar comes in second: Brooks’ Lucas Pinegar shot a 70 and lost a playoff for medalist honors to Luke Davis of Athens Bible in the Golden Eagle Invitational. The Lions placed 13th out of 18 teams with a 344. Brody Butler-Peck shot an 85.
• Mars Hill 171, Deshler 189: Farris Waldrep and Braidy Isbell both shot a 41 to lead the Panthers at Blackberry Trail. Eli Warren also shot a 41 for the Tigers.
--
Girls tennis
• Muscle Shoals 9, Bob Jones 0: Annabelle Ford and Kennley Kirk to the Nos. 1 and 2 singles matches, respectively, for the Trojans. Kirk and Madelyn Bendall teamed up to take No. 1 doubles.
• Wilson 7, Central 2: Reagan Dickerson won No. 1 singles and teamed up with Makayla Carter to win No. 1 doubles for the Warriors. Ava Hester took No. 2 doubles for the Wildcats.
• Deshler 5, Brooks 4: Madison Mahaffey won No. 6 singles in three sets that helped decide the win for Deshler. Anna Lee Hester and Rosie Thompson took No. 1 doubles. Maggie Junkin won No. 1 singles for Brooks.
--
Boys tennis
• Wilson 6, Central 3: James Mallette and Noah Hetrick won Nos. 1 and 2 singles for the Warriors, who won four of the six singles matches. Nathan Gee and Jacob Beard took Nos. 3 and 5 singles for the Wildcats.
• Deshler 7, Brooks 2: Everette Minshew dropped just one game in a No. 1 singles victory. Minshew and Mitchell Brazeale teamed up for a No. 1 doubles win. Brody Black won No. 2 singles in a 10-4 tiebreaker.
• Bob Jones 6, Muscle Shoals 3: Cole Watkins won No. 3 singles and Will Lee No. 5 for the Trojans.
